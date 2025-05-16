🙌 Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are sold out in North America, but Nintendo says it will meet consumer demand through the holidays

🙏 Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser confirmed a continuous flow of stock is coming to address strong pre-order demand

👀 The My Nintendo Store may offer the next restock, potentially opening pre-orders to all US customers

👏 Despite high demand, Nintendo is confident in meeting holiday sales targets, ensuring availability for late buyers

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders remain sold out across North America, but Nintendo has some good news to share.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has given IGN a Switch 2 pre-order update – and it should please those who are still searching for a restock or worrying about whether they'll get a Switch 2 before the holidays.

Speaking to IGN, Bowser said: “As we look at our plans here in the U.S., we do believe we’ll have production and supply that will allow us to meet consumer demand. We know there’s been strong positive reaction to Nintendo Switch 2 early on and we’ve seen that through our preorders, but we do have a plan to have a continuous flow of product that’ll be available through the holidays.”

Thousands of consumers are still frantically trying to find a Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of the console's launch on June 5. Nintendo has also conceded that pre-orders from the My Nintendo Store may arrive after that date.

There have also been reports that we won't see many Nintendo Switch 2 reviews ahead of the console's launch, as Nintendo is set to release a significant day one update for the system.

However, according to our research, the My Nintendo Store could be a good bet for the next Switch 2 pre-order restock. Nintendo has made stock freely available in the UK for the second time, and could open Switch 2 pre-orders to everyone in the US even if you didn't receive an invite.

Best Buy also recently announced that “most stores” will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock available on June 5, though expect to queue and for their to be limited quantities.

Even if you're unable to secure a Switch 2 for June 5, it seems like Nintendo is confident it'll have enough supply to meet demand during the holidays, which is a critical sales period for any video game company.

Hopefully, you won't have to wait until Christmas to secure Nintendo's next console. We'll do our best to help you obtain a Switch 2 pre-order ahead of June 5. Over 10,000 people have grabbed a Switch 2 using our links, and our Substack chat is a fantastic resource to get the latest updates and info you need.

In other Switch 2 news, Nintendo has revealed how Switch 2 upgrades for games like Pokémon Scarlet and Mario Odyssey will work. We also got an early look at the new Nintendo San Francisco store.

Up next: Nintendo Switch Online just got a beloved fighting game for the N64

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.