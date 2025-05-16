Another retailer has confirmed its Switch 2 pre-order restock plans (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The next Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in the US has been revealed – and it’ll happen in the lead up to the console’s June 5 release date, according to two American retailers. The Shortcut’s alerts have helped 10,000 get the sold-out console, and we’re ready to track the next Switch 2 restock for subscribers in our Substack Chat.

GameStop just announced that its Switch 2 pre-orders will return on June 5, with both in-store and online opportunities to buy the new console. Best Buy said it has “extra” consoles in stores, and Walmart is expected to mirror this approach online.

But there’s more to this Switch 2 pre-order news story than just that. Every retailer in the US is expected to have limited quantities online, and when it comes to making an in-store purchase, only “select stores” will offer the console, according to our restock experts.

GameStop’s Switch 2 launch day plans

Today’s big news comes from GameStop, which just posted on X. Its midnight Switch 2 release plans reveal that the new console will be available to purchase in-store and online at midnight.

Of course, GameStop’s fine print indicates that the Switch 2 console will be “available while supplies last.” We also know that some GameStop stores haven’t gotten “extra” consoles at midnight in the past during a nationwide restock. GameStop store locations inside of malls, for example, are often not able to hold midnight launch events.

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Switch 2 plans were previously confirmed to The Shortcut. The US retailer has promised it’ll have late-night store openings on Thursday, June 5 at 12:01am ET.

Again, notice the language of the Best Buy Switch 2 pre-order statement: “Most stores will have limited inventory of [Nintendo Switch 2] systems, games, and accessories.” Expect to see long lines at popular Best Buy stores in US cities hours in advance of the midnight release date, and some in the crowd may not be able to get the new console.

Walmart Switch 2 pre-order restock time

Walmart hasn’t announced when you’ll be able to pre-order the Switch 2 from its stores again, but we know three things even without having an official statement.

First, Walmart sold the most Switch 2 consoles of the five major US retailers, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive sales data. Since Amazon won’t have Switch 2 pre-orders, Walmart is by far the largest Switch 2 seller out there, and that means more inventory.

Second, we know that Walmart will favor online Switch 2 pre-orders as it ships the console instead of restocking its shelves. At the tail end of the PS5 restock drama, select Walmart did push consoles onto their shelves, but this was rare.

Third, and this is where we may have an approximate Switch 2 pre-order restock time, Walmart is promising to deliver pre-ordered consoles by 9am local time on June 5. The fine print here says as long as you pre-order it by June 4 at 8am ET. It’s a lofty promise, so our analysis is that Walmart will wait to open up pre-orders until after this time.

We’re tracking Switch 2 pre-orders 24/7

The Shortcut has gained authority on tracking Switch 2 console pre-orders following our hands-on review of the console. This is how we helped over 10,000 people purchase the console and the best Switch 2 accessories and launch games.

