🤷‍♂️ A YouTube creator has taken it upon himself to be the first one line for a Nintendo Switch 2 by taking his place in line already

📆 ChickenDog has said he will be outside Nintendo's New York store from morning to close every day

🥳 He also has a group of friends dedicated to keeping him company and maintaining his No. 1 spot in line

😅 No one else seems to have joined him just yet, but there is still just under two months to go until launch

While most of us are sitting in the comfort of our own homes waiting for the chance to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2, one Switch 2 superfan has already started queuing up for the console.

YouTube creator ChickenDog has become the first person to queue outside Nintendo's New York Store, and he says he's going to be “camping out for two months” before the console's release on June 5.

He's posting daily vlogs to his YouTube channel and has reiterated he'll be outside the Nintendo store from “morning to close” every day, as per his first video – that's some serious dedication.

ChickenDog goes on to say that he has an Airbnb and a hotel on standby for when he isn't queueing, and a whole host of friends to keep him company in the queue between now and the Switch 2's release date. It’s not as extreme a challenge as you might have first thought, then.

ChickenDog’s friends will also act as marshals and stewards of sorts, ensuring the coveted No.1 queue spot remains his while he's away, whether editing or using the facilities at his Airbnb and hotel.

If his first video also got 1000 likes, he also pledged to get a 'Switch 2 haircut', as if the queuing for two months didn't amount to enough of an ordeal.

For now, though, it seems like ChickenDog is the queue – here's hoping his dedication pays off in two months when the Switch 2 launches.

We tend to see this sort of stunt from YouTubers and Twitch streamers every time a new console launches. However, ChickenDog, like all of us, will have to wait until we can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 as Nintendo announced it had to delay pre-orders due to tariffs. Thankfully, the release date of June 5 remains unchanged, but that might not be the case for the Nintendo Switch 2 price.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.