Shigeru Miyamoto takes more of a back-seat role at Nintendo these days, but that hasn't stopped the legendary developer from sharing his thoughts on the Nintendo Switch 2.

In an interview with IGN, Miyamoto noted that he wasn't supposed to talk about Nintendo's next console. However, clearly he just couldn't help himself.

When asked about what he finds most exciting about Switch 2, Miyamoto praised the console's more powerful hardware, the ability to upgrade existing Switch games, and two of Switch 2's new features: mouse controls and voice chat.

"Looking at the younger, next generation of players, I think one of the most exciting things about Nintendo Switch 2 is the ability to have the upgrade patches to original games that provide a more enhanced experience and then add on top of that new experiences "And so leaving the development environment as is, we're able to build these games and now that we have more powerful hardware, there's more power left over that can be used for other experiences. I think for example, it gives indie developers the ability to expand on the unique experiences that they've been able to provide with a smaller group. "And so because of that, I think the fact that the mouse or voice chat is part of the Nintendo Switch 2 package is something that's very attractive and exciting. And obviously look forward to the new Donkey Kong game as well!"

Miyamoto is of course talking about Donkey Kong Bananza, which comes to Switch 2 on July 17. Like many famous Nintendo IP, Miyamoto was responsible for creating Donkey Kong, and it's very much seen as his baby.

However, Donkey Kong has recently undergone a dramatic redesign, which Miyamoto says was done to make the character more expressive.

Nintendo is releasing Nintendo Switch 2 Edition versions of some of the best Switch games. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A are a few of the games that will be enhanced for Switch 2.

Some Switch games are also getting Switch 2 free upgrades, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, ARMS, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Nintendo recently shared how the Nintendo Switch 2 was a “ray of hope” for Mario Kart World and also explained why Mario Kart World is bundled with Switch 2.

