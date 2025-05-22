🙏 Animal Crossing: New Horizons sounds are now available in the latest Alarmo update, seven months after being announced

It's been a couple of months since Nintendo dropped a new Alarmo update. However, those who own Nintendo's sound alarm clock will be pleased to see the arrival of tranquil sounds from the Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has always seemed like the perfect candidate to get the Alarmo treatment, but we've had to wait seven months for it to arrive. Nintendo said Animal Crossing: Horizons sounds would be added during Alarmo's initial reveal on October 9, 2024.

Like the other featured games, you can choose between different scenes inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You'll need to connect your Alarmo to the Internet and link your Nintendo Account to download the update.

Alarmo was a surprise release last year. The $99.99 interactive alarm clock can detect your movement, respond to gestures, and play sounds from iconic Nintendo games. It was previously available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members, but is now available to everyone at retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target and GameStop.

Nintendo recently dropped a huge quality of life update that gives users more control over alarm times and modes, screen brightness settings, and stability improvements. Sounds from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were also added in a previous update.

It'll be interesting to see where Nintendo takes Alarmo moving forward after Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5. We may see scenes from Switch 2 games arriving like Mario Kart World or possibly some new integration that Nintendo has been keeping under wraps. There's also a chance that Alarmo may already be approaching an end-of-life state if Nintendo doesn't release any more updates, which would obviously be disappointing.

If you haven't bought an Alarmo yet, the clock is ideally designed for single people. The motion sensor, which brings an interactive element, struggles when there are more than two people in the bed or a pet present. However, you can still use Alarmo as a novel desk accessory and enjoy Nintendo-themed hourly chimes. I'll admit that's why I'm still eyeing one up.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.