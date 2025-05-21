(Credit: The Shortcut)

👀 Nintendo has hinted at mouse support for Switch Online with a new SNES Mouse user icon reward for members

🐭 The SNES Mouse was used in 82-86 titles, including Mario Paint, and could pave the way for mouse controls in SNES and NES games

😮 Dataminers revealed the NES and SNES emulators were updated for accessory support, suggesting future compatibility

🦆 Nintendo may use mouse controls to replicate light guns in classic games like Duck Hunt on the Switch 2

We previously reported that Nintendo may add mouse controls to Switch Online in compatible SNES and NES games. And while that was merely a rumor, Nintendo has just added fuel to the fire that it could happen.

The latest missions and rewards for Nintendo Switch Online members include new user icons to unlock that feature classic consoles, including the N64 and Nintendo GameCube. However, players can also unlock the SNES Mouse accessory from June 3 to June 10, which seems like a deliberate addition from Nintendo.

Well, well, well. What do we have here?

The SNES Mouse was supported in around 82-86 titles, including third-party games like Cannon Fodder and Civilization. It paved the way for first-party games like Mario Paint, which is absent from Nintendo Switch Online.

However, with the Switch 2, Nintendo could add mouse controls to SNES games that support it. It could even use the mouse to replicate a light gun, which would allow classic NES games like Duck Hunt to be played.

Around 84 games support the SNES mouse. (Credit: The Shortcut)

According to a dataminer, the NES and SNES emulators have been updated specifically for accessories. Nintendo released controllers for both classic systems, so clearly support has been added for something else.

It's worth noting that Nintendo has offered icons for older consoles and accessories in the past, but the SNES mouse is difficult to ignore. Why now, Nintendo? Hopefully Nintendo mouse controls for SNES and NES games will be announced in the future.

Nintendo continues to expand its library of games for each console, and recently added Killer Instinct Gold for the N64 and Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones for Game Boy Advance. Expect more games to arrive ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2’s launch.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.