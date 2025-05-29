(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

We’re less than four months away from when we expect the iPhone 17 to launch, and we’re continuing to get a better idea of what to expect through leaks and reports. One aspect of the device that’s been rumored for quite some time is the screen, which is said to be larger than it was on the iPhone 16.

A new leak that popped up on X further corroborates that expectation, which makes us think the iPhone 17 display will almost certainly be bigger than the iPhone 16’s.

The iPhone 17 will come with a 6.3-inch screen instead of a 6.1-inch screen, according to display analyst Ross Young. The increase in size will be identical to what Apple did with the iPhone 16 Pro last year. Like that display, the iPhone 17’s screen will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate, marking the first time the feature has extended beyond Apple’s iPhone Pro series.

The 6.3-inch panel on the iPhone 17 will be a bit smaller than the 6.6-inch panel we’re expecting on the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. It’ll also be smaller than the 6.9-inch panel on the rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max, while remaining the same size as the regular 17 Pro. The extra screen real estate will be good for those who want a slightly more compact phone but want to enjoy the advantages of having a big screen.

Other rumors suggest the iPhone 17 will have a similar design to the iPhone 16, complete with two rear cameras, dual-firing speakers, and the Dynamic Island with Face ID. It isn’t getting a huge camera bump like the iPhone 17 Pro or a thin form factor like the 17 Air, but it should look good nonetheless.

We expect the iPhone 17 to launch this September, if history is any indication. It’ll likely coincide with the roll out of iOS 26, Apple’s next-generation operating system.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.