👓 Meta and Oakley have joined forces for a new pair of smart glasses

🏀 The Oakley Meta HSTN glasses come with a sporty design and IPX4 water resistance

🔋 They also one-up the Ray-Ban Meta glasses with double the battery life and 3K video recording

🤖 The glasses still come with speakers and mics for music, phone calls, and using Meta AI on the go

💰 They start at $399 and go on sale beginning next month

Oakley is the latest glasses brand to partner with Meta on a pair of smart glasses. Following the success of the Ray-Ban smart glasses, Meta is building on the momentum with a new pair geared toward athletes and those who lead active lifestyles. The new glasses, called Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced “HOW-stuhn”), are going on sale this summer in a variety of finishes to match your style.

Compared to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, there are two key upgrades on board. The first involves the cameras; you can now record video at up to 3K resolution, an increase over 1080p on the Ray-Bans. The Oakley Meta HSTN also come with double the battery life of the older version, which means you can use them for up to eight hours on a charge and up to 48 hours with the case. They also come with fast charging, going from zero to 50% in around 20 minutes.

Beyond that, the new Oakley Meta smart glasses are largely the same as the Ray-Bans. The glasses come with Meta AI at the center of the experience, allowing you to ask questions, take hands-free video, and more. They come with integrated microphones and speakers so you can take phone calls, play music, and utilize live translation.

(Credit: Meta)

The glasses come with a sporty appearance thanks to Oakley’s signature HSTN frame, complete with six frame and lens color combinations to pick from. Here’s a rundown of what will be available.

Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep Water Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

According to Meta and Oakley, a limited-edition model with gold accents and gold 24K PRIZM Polar lenses will be available at first for $499. The rest of the colorways will ship afterward starting at $399. You’ll be able to configure the glasses with prescription lenses for extra.

Meta says the Oakley Meta HSTN will launch in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. They’ll also come to to Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates later this year.

The limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN with gold accents gos up for pre-order July 11th. The rest of the models will go on sale later this summer.

