📱 Samsung might announce a couple of phones on July 9

📅 A new rumor says the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be announced in early July during an Unpacked event

👀 We expect Samsung to announce two new folding phones, a couple of new smartwatches, and teaser its Android XR headset (again)

🤷 So far, Samsung hasn’t confirmed or denied this rumored date

The wait for new foldable Samsung phones could soon be over. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are said to debut during a July 9 event, according to infamous leaker Evan Blass on X. The event will reportedly take place at 10 a.m. ET, which seemingly corroborates previous rumors that it’ll be held in New York rather than California or South Korea, like previous launches. Samsung hasn’t confirmed this date publicly.

As far as leakers go, Blass is one of the most reliable, so it might be worth taking this rumor with a smaller grain of salt than usual. Importantly, Blass doesn’t explicitly mention the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 in his post, but the date would align with when we’ve been expecting Samsung to announce its next foldables.

Rumor has it that the next Samsung Unpacked will serve as center stage for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, both of which will come with major design upgrades compared to the previous generation. The Z Fold 7 is expected to gain larger displays than last year, with a 6.5-inch panel on the front and an 8-inch folding screen. It’ll be way thinner than the Z Fold 6 at around 4.5mm thick when open, and it could come with a 200MP rear camera.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7 will play catch-up to the Motorola Razr Ultra by including a larger 4-inch cover display, something Samsung’s clamshell foldables have been missing for a couple of years. We’ve also heard that the phone could come with a bigger battery than the Z Flip 6, less of a display crease, and similar cameras on the back.

Samsung is also expected to announce three new Galaxy Watch models during the event: the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and an updated Galaxy Watch Ultra, all three of which will remain similar to their previous generations. There’s also a chance we get to see Samsung’s Android XR headset, currently known as Project Moohan. It isn’t expected to be unveiled in full, but the company is rumored to tease it before officially introducing it in September.

We’ll be keeping our ear to the ground awaiting any official word from Samsung on when this event will take place. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoopand Instagram @LegendaryScoop.