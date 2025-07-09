(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung’s thinnest foldable to date is here. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 takes things up a few notches compared to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a brand-new design, larger displays, improved performance, and the biggest camera upgrade ever on a Galaxy Z device thanks to the 200MP main lens. At $1,999.99, this phone could prove to be the best foldable in the United States, so long as Google doesn’t take the crown with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Galaxy Z Fold 7 during our coverage of the leaks and rumors, there’s a good chance you’ll be picking one up. The biggest decision you’ll have to make, then, is the color that’s right for you. With the Z Fold 7, Samsung is offering a total of four different finishes, with one being completely exclusive to Samsung.com.

When I went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I found that two of the colors seemed like obvious contenders for the best of the lineup, while the other two were far less interesting. Here’s a breakdown of all of them to help you decide which to pick up on July 25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors list

Blue Shadow

Jet Black

Silver Shadow

Mint (Samsung.com exclusive)

Blue Shadow

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The stand-out color on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Blue Shadow. We saw it leak a number of times leading up to the device’s introduction, and it drummed up a lot of hype. In person, the color is a deep, rich blue that shines bright in direct lighting and looks like the Atlantic ocean at midnight in the dark. The matte finish gives the device a clean and minimalist vibe, while the side rails are perfectly matched to the color of the glass itself.

Everyone I spoke to about this color loved it. It could prove to be one of the most popular in the lineup.

Jet Black

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Call something “Jet Black” and you have my attention. The Jet Black version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is perhaps the most standard colorway of the entire lineup, but it does look pretty sharp. It’s a good default choice for those who want something lowkey with a bit of charm. The color is quintessentially black, with a high-end tuxedo vibe that gives the phone a certain level of sophistication.

It’s a very handsome color, one that’ll give your phone a super-sleek look if you can avoid slapping a case on it.

Silver Shadow

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

We’ve seen Silver Shadow before on phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s now made its way to Samsung’s foldable lineup. The Silver Shadow Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks good in-person. Granted, it has a very generic “I am made of metal” energy, but it’s a good look nonetheless.

This is the color to buy if you’re probably going to put a case on your phone. It’s not that you have to hide it, but you’ll feel the least guilty about covering it up.

Mint (Samsung.com exclusive)

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

My second favorite color the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes in is Samsung’s new Samsung.com exclusive: Mint. The company has shipped minty phones in the past, and I’m glad it brought the finish back for its latest foldables. Mint looks both bold and subdued. It’s a fresh, inviting hue that’s far more interesting than Silver Shadow, despite the edges looking more silver than green.

While it won’t be for everyone, Mint will easily be the preferred choice of many. You’ll want to make sure you shop on Samsung.com for your Z Fold 7 so you can snag one.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.