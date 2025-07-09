(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Samsung is finally catching up to the Motorola Razr Ultra with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The company’s latest flip phone gets a massive upgrade on the front, jumping from a 3.6-inch cover screen to a 4.1-inch panel, giving you more room to do things without opening your phone. The folding display also grows to 6.9-inches, performance gets a boost, and battery life should be much longer thanks to the bigger 4,300mAh cell. At $1,099.99, it’s bound to intrigue those who have been waiting for Samsung to give the Z Flip a big upgrade.

If you’ve decided the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be the phone for you, your next big decision will be which color to buy. We got to go hands-on with the Z Flip 7 ahead of its launch, so we were able to check out all four different colors that Samsung will be offering this generation. Three of the finishes are quite stunning, while the last one is less interesting but sleek nonetheless.

Here’s a breakdown of all four Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors, including the one that’s exclusive to Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors list

Coral-red

Blue Shadow

Jetblack

Mint (Samsung.com exclusive)

Coral-red

During our hands-on time with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the color that stole the show was Coral-red. This bright, summer-ready hue looks fantastic in person. It draws hints of orange in its slightly-oversaturated finish that give it a unique look compared to other phones on the market. Samsung used it as a Samsung.com exclusive for the Galaxy S25 series, and it’s being sold mass-market for the Z Flip 7.

This might be the best color in the lineup. It’s the one you’ll regret putting a case on the most, even if it’s a clear case.

Blue Shadow

My second favorite color is definitely Blue Shadow. The finish offers a deeply saturated blue that looks bright and luscious in direct lighting. In darker environments, it’s reminiscent of what the middle of the ocean must look like under the night sky. The aluminum rail and frosted glass match perfectly around the device, giving it a uniform look that’s sleek and eye-catching.

Again, it’s a crime to cover this color up. It’s striking in-person, and if you’re a fan of blue phones, it’s the one to get.

Jetblack

For those who want something lowkey, there’s Jetblack. The finish is far from the most vibrant in the lineup, but it gives the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a sophisticated vibe that’s sleek and clean. It’s the ideal finish for minimalists or anyone who will wind up using a case with their phone.

Granted, it’s not like this is another dark gray color – this is quintessentially black. If you like having a phone that looks like it’s wearing a slick tuxedo, this is the finish you should consider.

Mint (Samsung.com exclusive)

Another eye-catching finish in Samsung’s lineup is Mint. The company is bringing back the refreshing finish for both of its new foldables, and it’s a stunner. The hue is bright with the right amount of green to give it a unique look. The aluminum rail leans more silver than minty, but the frosted glass on the back makes up for it.

It’s the finish to get if you want something that stands out that’s a little more subdued than Coral-red or Blue Shadow. Just keep in mind you won’t be able to get it anywhere but Samsung.com, where it’ll remain an exclusive.

Which Galaxy Z Flip 7 color would you pick?

Between the four colors Samsung is offering, I’m curious: which one is your favorite? Let me know in the comments.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.