📱 Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is finally here

📺 It packs in larger displays than last year into a super-skinny design

💾 Under the hood, Samsung is introducing a few key spec upgrades to give this phone an “Ultra” experience – but does that translate to anything?

🔑 Here are the key upgrades Samsung made to make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 the best yet

Samsung made some big strides with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company’s latest folding phone, arriving six years after the original model went on sale, has an impressive list of upgrades compared to the Z Fold 6. Between the new design, upgraded camera system, and performance, the Fold 7 is by far Samsung’s best yet.

Leading up to its unveiling, Samsung was teasing how the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would take the company’s “Ultra experience” and unfold it. Essentially, it was hinting that the qualities of a device like the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be reflected, except instead of remaining stationary, it could unfold to reveal a much larger display.

At $1,999.99, Samsung is asking for a $100 premium compared to last year for these upgrades. So the question is: what key spec upgrades does the Galaxy Z Fold 7 get, and do they make an “Ultra” difference? Let’s break it down.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 key upgrades

📸 A huge camera improvement. One of the most notable areas of improvement is the camera, which sees a huge upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung added a 200MP main lens to the back of the device, aligning it with what you get on the S25 Ultra. Coupled with a wider 10MP selfie camera on the inside, two extra cameras on the back for telephoto and ultra-wide photos, and a second 10MP selfie shooter on the front, the Z Fold 7 has the most robust camera system of any Galaxy Z device yet.

🏎️ Faster flagship performance. Samsung didn’t pull any punches with performance on the Z Fold 7. It’s equipped with a specially-tuned Snapdragon 8 Elite processor designed for Galaxy phones, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. While we’ll need to test it to know for certain, it seems like this phone could handle just about anything you throw at it.

📱 Bigger screens. Samsung increased the size of both displays on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to make them more useful and comfortable. The new 6.5-inch outer screen is a few millimeters wider than the 6.2-inch panel on the Fold 6, helping to emulate a traditional candy bar-smartphone experience. Meanwhile, the 8-inch AMOLED panel on the inside gives you more room for multitasking, playing games, and using features like Gemini Live with the rear camera. It’s an upgrade that’ll make the Fold 7 feel more like using a traditional Galaxy S Ultra smartphone.

🤏 Thinner profile. Speaking of which, the Fold 7’s thinner design also helps it feel more like a regular phone than ever before. At 8.9mm when closed and 4.2mm when open, it’s barely larger than the S25 Ultra. Plus, it’s even lighter at 215 grams versus 218 grams on the Ultra. In my hands-on with the device, it was straight-up impressive to play around with.

💰 It’s giving “Ultra.” There’s a certain Ultra energy to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While the brand isn’t in the name, it’s clear that Samsung drew inspiration from the S Ultra series to deliver something more premium, versatile, and robust with this generation of the Galaxy Fold. Backed by a higher starting price, there’s no question that this is the ultimate power user phone.

