The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here after months of rumors and leaks. Samsung’s newest flip phone looks similar to last year’s Flip 6 but with a major upgrade: it has a much larger cover screen that stretches from edge to edge. Combined with a bigger folding screen, a bigger battery, better performance, and the same $1,099.99 asking price, the phone seems like a compelling package.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is promising to deliver an “Ultra” experience, the Z Flip 7 is doubling down on what makes a folding phone great: ease of use when it’s closed, and a familiar smartphone experience when it’s open. The upgrades aren’t as drastic year-over-year as the Fold 7 over the Fold 6, but the differences are notable nonetheless.

Below is a breakdown of all the Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs you need to know. I’m also highlighting the biggest upgrades you’ll get with this phone, which I found during my hands-on time with it ahead of Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 biggest upgrades

🪟 The FlexWindow opens wider. Samsung finally caved. With the Galaxy Z Flip 7, it’s ditching the small 3.4-inch cover screen that’s been on its Flip phones for generations in favor of an edge-to-edge, 4.1-inch panel. The result is a screen that resembles the one on the Motorola Razr Ultra, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of brightness. It enables new features like Gemini Live and the Now Bar, while also giving you all the customization options you could ask for.

📱 A (slightly) larger main display. The folding screen on the Z Flip 7 has also grown, albeit not quite as noticeably as the cover screen. It’s gone from 6.7 inches on the Flip 6 to 6.9 inches, giving you a bit of extra room for doomscrolling on Instagram and watching your favorite movie. The phone is also a bit wider than the Flip 6, which helps it feel more like a traditional smartphone than ever before.

🔋 The battery expands. Samsung made the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a bit thinner than last year, yet it was still able to fit a larger battery. For this generation, it’s swapped the 4,000mAh cell for a 4,300mAh one. The company says it can last up to 31 hours of constant video playback on a full charge which, at least on paper, sounds like is enough to get through a full day of normal use.

🏎️ A new chip. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 also gets a performance boost with one of Samsung’s own chips. It trades the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from the Flip 6 for Samsung’s Exynos 2500. It’s unclear how much faster the new chip will be, but we’ll be putting it through its paces during our full review. It’s backed by 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

