Everything you need to know about Samsung’s new foldable phones (Cover Art: Matt Swider and Kevin Lee/ The Shortcut)

✅ Pros

📐 Ultra-thin design makes this foldable feel like a normal phone

🪶 At 215g, it’s lighter than the S25 Ultra

📖 8-inch large tablet-like screen (up from 7.6-inch) when unfolded

🤳 6.5-inch Cover Screen (up from 6.3-inch) is easier to use when folded

📸 200MP camera from Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra

🎨 Great colors like Mint and Blue Shadow

🤖 Debuts Gemini’s Share Screen with AI

⚙️ Fast Qualcomm chip; up to 1TB of storage with 16GB RAM

❌ Cons

💰 $100 more than Z Fold 6 before boosted trade-in deals

🖋️ No S Pen support in order to go so thin

🆚 Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its biggest US rival

🔥 The Shortcut hot take

The Z Fold 7 crust (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is like a Brooklyn-style pizza. Follow me on this one. Right now, Samsung is hosting its big foldable phone launch event in Brooklyn, known for its thin and crispy pizza that’s cut into large slices. As I palmed the unfolded, ultra-thin Z Fold 7 ahead of our full review, it immediately struck me: this is just like that extra-wide slice down the street.

Wafer-thin (no flop) dimensions make the Z Fold 7 look and feel superior to last year’s Z Fold 6. But, like a Brooklyn slice, is it… flavorful? This year, Samsung is talking up its new toppings: a 200MP camera borrowed from the thicker Galaxy S25 Ultra, a much better and wider 10MP selfie camera, the top Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 1TB of storage, Android 16, and Gemini Live’s ability to share your screen with AI (when you need help). This is a meat lover’s piece of tech, with one hallmark ingredient missing: support for the S Pen stylus has been axed; Samsung removed the digitizer to make the Z Fold 7 so thin.

First taste? It’s fantastic. It’ll make you go 🤌. The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech Substack, is backed by subscribers like you, so we won’t hype tech we think you’ll regret buying. We have influence, but we’re not “influencers.” Case in point, we thought the Galaxy S25 Edge was just OK. It was thin, but without meaning. The Z Fold 7 is different. It’s thin in a functional way: allowing you to handle this phone more easily when it’s folded. And when it’s unfolded, it feels like you’ve unlocked a way to carry an iPad mini in your pocket. No to-go bag required.

Like a Brooklyn-style pizza compared to those $1 slices in New York, you’re going to pay a bit more for the Z Fold 7. It’s a premium device at $1,999, which is $100 more than last year‘s Z Fold 6. That’s why we recommend leaning on early trade-in offers during the pre-order phase (which expire before the phone’s July 25 release date).

Max, Kevin, and I are reviewing all the features this week to test the Z Fold 7 to see where the camera and battery life rank compared to Samsung’s chief rival in the US, the still-impressive 11-month-old Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Between now and July 25, prepare for daily tech updates as a subscriber and join our Substack Chat to share your thoughts.

It’s almost as thin as a USB-C port (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📐 Astonishingly thin unfolded. At just 4.2mm, the Z Fold 7 is nearly as thin as its USB-C port, down from the 5.6mm [chunky!] Z Fold 6. Not even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (5.1mm) can compete, and the thinnest foldable in the world out of China (at 4.1mm) isn’t US-bound.

It’s nearly as thin as the S25 Ultra when folded in half (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🤏 Size matters on a fold. I usually don’t care about the thinness of normal phones, but it matters when it folds in half – it doubles in size. But even when folded, the Fold 7 is 8.9mm (down from 12.1mm), and so very close to the thickness of the 8.2mm S25 Ultra.

Wafer thin and lighter than the S25 Ultra (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪶 Just 215g. It’s a smidge lighter than the S25 Ultra and weighs less than an 8-oz cup of coffee, according to Samsung. Fold 7 is masquerading as a normal phone, and I’m for it.

Multi-tasking made easy on an 8-inch tablet-like screen (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📖 8-inch screen. This screen is perfect. The dream of having an iPad mini on the NYC subway that I can fold in half and stick in my pocket when I exit to the street is finally here. I mean, barring Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold in 2026, this is the next best thing.

The Cover Display has also increased in size (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📕 6.5-inch Cover Display. Up from 6.3 inches, this new size may end up being my favorite perk. Using and typing on the outside folded screen becomes easier with every fraction of an inch Samsung gives us annually. I think we’re finally at the ideal size.

There are four colors, with Mint being exclusive to the Samsung Store (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎨 New colors. There are four new colors, and the most fetching is Blue Shadow, featuring a darker metallic blue and a matte finish. The next best color is Mint, exclusive to Samsung’s Store, and boasts color-matched rails on the sides. Nice touch.

Mint (Samsung Store exclusive)

Blue Shadow

Jetblack

Silver Shadow

The new ArmorFlex hinge feels strong (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪨 A much stronger foldable. Samsung’s new ArmorFlex hinge has changed the way this phone folds, with a thinner and slimmer multi-rail structure. The Cover Display has also been upgraded to Corning’s Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (used in the S25 Edge). The only thing that’s thicker among the specs is the ultra-thin glass for extra protection.

There’s still a crease, but Samsung made it less noticeable this year (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📄 Crease out. More space within the new Z Fold 7 hinge allows for a gentler curvature, which is why you may see less of a crease this year. It’s still very much here, but less noticeable than previous Folds.

🖋️ No S Pen support. The Fold never came with a stylus (it was always an extra accessory) and only worked on the inside of the screen with a specialized S Pen. My dream of it working on the Cover Display and having an integrated stylus is dashed, as Samsung eliminated the digitizer layer of the display to make the screen slim. A trade-off.

The three rear cameras include a 200MP lens (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📸 200MP squeezed into a Fold. Our main complaint has been that foldables have worse cameras, yet cost more. Well, the Z Fold 7 fixes that. It features the same camera as the S25 Ultra, which is impressive, as Samsung’s engineers had to make it 18% slimmer to fit into the slim foldable body. The ultrawide camera also now supports auto-focus.

Great shot of the wider 10MP inner selfie camera (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🤳 Better Selfie camera. For me, the inside camera (opened in tablet mode) has been a dud on previous Folds in an effort to semi-hide the camera punch hole. The “Under Display Camera” was a neat idea, but it also gave us 4MP photos. I can attest that the 10MP camera is much better in quality, and the punch hole in the 8-inch screen isn’t a big deal.

Gemini's Share Screen mode gives AI the ability to see what you're seeing on the screen. (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🤖 New AI tricks. Samsung made a big splash with multi-modal Gemini functions in the S25 series, and although Google’s AI powers have been introduced to other Android devices since then, the Fold 7 introduces additional features. I got to test Share Screen with Gemini Live to ask Google’s AI about what I was seeing on my screen. This is helpful for confused parents stuck in confusing menus, or when you and I have information overload. I opened the Health app and asked Gemini: “My Galaxy Ring gave me a bunch of new stats. What do you see that’s important?” and it summarized the screen flawlessly.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite doesn’t flinch, whether gaming or multitasking (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⚙️ Snapdragon 8 Elite. Qualcomm’s top-notch chipset is coming to the Z Fold 7, while the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE settle for Samsung’s Exynos processors. That means we’ll have peak gaming performance among Androids on a foldable, just like we did on the non-foldable S25 Ultra six months ago. This is one obvious perk over the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The standard Z Fold 7 colors (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔋 4,400mAh battery with a boost. It has the same capacity as the Fold 6, but Samsung promises longer video playback time compared to the Z Fold 6. How? It’s likely due to either the screen changes or the Snapdraon 8 Elite’s efficiency (or both). Tests to come.

You’ll need a case to enjoy the benefits of MagSafe (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🧲 Still no MagSafe, but there’s a case for that. The S25 Ultra didn’t have MagSafe built in either. Samsung says this phone is still Qi2-ready, and you can get a magnetic case.

Samsung’s Unpacked ecosystem includes everything you see here (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

More Galaxy Z Fold 7 review updates for subscribers

This is just our first two hours with the Z Fold 7, and if you’re reading this, we’re probably already unboxing all of the new Samsung devices following Unpacked. That means we’ll have a week of content updates planned.

You’ve come to the right place for unbiased, banner-ad-free tech reviews. Now, get into our Substack Chat or reply if you have questions.

