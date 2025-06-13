📱 Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked again

📸 This time, we’re getting a look at the chunky camera bar on the back

🤏 Marketing materials for the phone have also popped up, revealing its thin profile

📅 The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch in July

Samsung’s next foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, can’t stop leaking. Today, a new image surfaced showcasing the company’s device in an ultra-thin case reportedly from Thinborne. The image, which first appeared on Reddit, highlights how thin the phone will be compared to the camera bump, which seems to be much thicker than the rest of the phone.

The leak highlights a tiered camera housing for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. There seems to be a raised bezel around where the sensors will live on the phone, which is then heightened even further by the protruding lenses themselves. At least visually, the camera bump looks like it could be equal to half the thickness of the phone itself.

The huge camera bump makes sense. Not only is the Z Fold 7 rumored to be 8-9mm thick when closed and 4.5mm when open, Samsung has also emphasized the camera capabilities of the device in an official teaser. Rumor has it the Fold 7 will come with a 200MP main camera, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Edge. Combined with the advanced capabilities of the sensors (according to Samsung), it could translate to one of the best cameras you can get on a folding phone.

(Credit: @Such_Code_923 via Reddit / DogDrip.net)

In addition, new marketing materials for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 have leaked in hands-on images, also shared to Reddit and DogDrip.net. The promotional stand gives us an idea of how thin the phone will be on a larger scale, and from the images alone, it’s easy to tell that this will be one of the thinnest phones of the year.

Other Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors include larger 6.5-inch and 8-inch screens, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, increased durability, and an improved selfie camera under the display. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a considerably larger upgrade than what we’re expecting from the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at an event this July.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.