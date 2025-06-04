(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung has posted a teaser that shows off its next foldable

📖 The image showcases a book-style foldable, and it’s probably the Galaxy Z Fold 7

📸 It sounds like the phone could come with a “powerful” camera, which corroborates with rumors

👀 Samsung says the “Ultra experience is ready to unfold”

📅 Rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will arrive in July

We’ve been hearing a lot of Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors lately, and it looks like they’ll soon be proven true or false with an official announcement from Samsung.

The company has posted a new teaser GIF that showcases a large phone-shaped device unfolding, which directly hints at the next Galaxy Z Fold. What’s most interesting, though, is how the word “Ultra” is used in Samsung’s press release, hinting that the Z Fold 7 could be part of the same family as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Z Fold 7 is rumored to come with a boxy design and larger screens than the Z Fold 6. While we don’t get all of that information from the GIF, it’s at least safe to say the phone will be boxy. In Samsung’s press release that coincides with the teaser, the company says the new foldable will usher in an “Ultra” experience to its foldable line.

That’s backed up by a mention of a “powerful” camera. Put two and two together, couple it with the rumors we’ve heard, and it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera could get a massive upgrade. We’ve heard that the device could get a 200MP main camera, which doesn’t seem impractical given that it was also used on the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung didn’t confirm whether this is true in its teaser, but it certainly seems to be alluding to an upgrade of that magnitude.

Whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7 adopts the “Ultra” name is unclear, but it sounds like Samsung will be emphasizing the upgrades it includes on this year’s Fold.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 didn’t get teased in the same post, but the GIF that Samsung shared is called “Galaxy-Z-Fold7-Z-Flip7-Pre-tease-Bartype_1920x1080” which essentially confirms both phones are right around the corner.

Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 sometime in July.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.