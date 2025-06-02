(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📅 Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this July

📱 The phone is rumored to be a notably bigger upgrade than the Z Fold 6

🤏 It could be one of the thinnest foldables ever and have top-tier performance

🖐 These 5 key specs could make the Z Fold 7 a massive upgrade

I haven’t been excited about a folding phone from Samsung in years, but I can’t wait to check out the Galaxy Z Fold 7 later this year.

Samsung’s next book-style foldable is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2025. Rumors are saying that it could be a much bigger upgrade than what we got with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 last year, which only offered a minor spec bump compared to the Fold 5.

With increased competition from Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold and impressive feats of engineering like the Oppo Find N5, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a lot of catching up to do to stand out, and it looks like that might happen.

Between a revamped form factor and impressive spec upgrades, it looks like the Z Fold 7 will be a bigger deal than the Fold 6 by a long shot. As a phone reporter, I’m particularly excited about five Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors that - if true - could make this a phone far more exciting than everything else Samsung releases this year, including the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge.

Here are some of the most exciting upgrades we could see come to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

1️⃣ Bigger screens

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The bigger screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be a huge selling point. Samsung is rumored to increase the cover screen size from 6.3 inches to 6.5 inches, while the folding screen will go from 7.6 inches to 8 inches. They’ll both be accompanied by wider aspect ratios, giving you a roomier experience to do things. It sounds like it’ll be similar to what Google did with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which makes the Z Fold 7 sound way more appealing than Samsung’s previous candy bar-shaped foldables.

2️⃣ A 200MP rear camera

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The cameras on folding phones always take a backseat to design, but it sounds like Samsung could finally bring something notable to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Rumor has it that the phone will adopt a 200MP main camera, aligning with what you get on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Edge while giving you a lot more resolution and detail to work with. It’s expected to be backed up by the same 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP 3x telephoto lenses on the back, making for one of the most compelling camera systems on any foldable phone.

3️⃣ An ultra-thin form factor

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung has proven experience working with super-thin phones thanks to the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it looks like it could bring some of those engineering chops to the Z Fold 7. Reports indicate that the device will be between 8-9mm thick when closed, which could translate to a form factor that’s just 4.5mm thin when open. That’s thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which is 5.1mm thick when open, and it’ll be around the same thickness as the Oppo Find N5. It would certainly be impressive to see the Galaxy Fold get even thinner, so I’m excited to see what Samsung winds up doing.

4️⃣ Better durability with less of a crease

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Another exciting part of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the durability. Samsung is rumored to have improved the folding display so that there’s less of a chance it cracks or gets accidentally scratched. It also sounds like the company has worked on the hinge of the Z Fold 7, since the crease in the middle of the screen is rumored to be almost completely gone (if not eliminated). Foldables get stronger and stronger each year, and this sounds like solid progress by Samsung.

5️⃣ Higher-quality selfies

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The 4MP selfie camera underneath the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s display is awful. You know, I know, and Samsung seems to know it, too. That’s why there’s a rumor going around saying the camera will get an upgrade this generation. How significant the upgrade will be is unclear, but I’ll take any improvement Samsung can give us. The sensor is basically useless because of the quality, so it’ll be great to see it get a boost on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

🚨 Galaxy Z Fold 7 coverage continues

We’re tracking all the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks and rumors ahead of Samsung Unpacked this summer. Subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.