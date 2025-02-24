😔 Oppo isn’t releasing its gorgeous new foldable in Europe

😢 The “world’s thinnest foldable” also isn’t available in the US

🤔 The news comes shortly after Apple users in the UK are weighing up their options

😡 The UK government recently forced Apple to disable Advanced Data Protection

The Oppo Find N5 is one of the most exciting smartphone releases in recent years. The world’s thinnest foldable has finally achieved the balance so many have been waiting for: all the benefits of a classic smartphone and a foldable device without any of the usual drawbacks.

However, the Oppo Find N5 isn’t releasing in the US and will also now skip Europe – which is unfortunate timing for those in the UK. The UK government recently forced Apple to disable its long-standing Advanced Data Protection tool, forcing many iPhone users to consider other options.

You can no longer enable Advanced Data Protection (ADP), which lets only the account holder view items such as photos or documents stored only through end-to-end encryption.

While most might dismiss the new ruling as nothing to worry about, the move makes your data more susceptible to hackers and bad actors – and that should worry everyone.

The Oppo Find N5 would have certainly been a tempting candidate to switch to for many, but sadly that won’t be possible. Oppo shared a statement with The Tech Chap, saying:

At OPPO, we carefully tailor our product launchers to each region based on in-depth market research and strategic priorities. The Find N5 will not be launching in Europe. Instead, In Q1 2025, we will introduce the Reno13 series across Europe on February 24, offering consumers more choices with cutting-edge AI features and stylish, trend-forward designs. Stay tuned for updates.

It’ll be interesting to see whether there’s a surge in Android phone sales after the Apple ruling in the UK, it’s just a shame users won’t be able to buy the Oppo Find N5 if they decide to switch.

As Max highlighted in his Oppo Find N5 article on The Shortcut: “The Find N5 isn’t just razor-thin. Sure, it’s a wildly impressive 4.21mm when open and 8.93mm when closed, but the most intriguing part is all the stuff Oppo could cram into such a thin-and-light body.

“The device comes with a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED outer display and an 8.12-inch 120Hz OLED folding display, giving you a ton of room to scroll through content, watch movies, read books, play games, and more. The hinge is next to invisible on the folding screen, which is something Oppo and many others have bee working toward over the years. Meanwhile, the phone is rated IPX8 and IPX9 for water resistance, has reinforced Microcrystalline Glass for better durability, and a 30% stronger aluminum frame than on previous foldables.”

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.