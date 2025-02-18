OnePlus Watch 3 has launched with a titanium bezel and rotating crown (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Pros

✅ 💰 A value: $329 for a titanium Ultra-rivaling smartwatch

✅ ⌚ Stylish circular design with a big, bright 1.5-inch display

✅ 🔋 Astounding 5-day battery life in the normal smart mode

✅ 🏃‍♂️ Advanced health tracking with 100+ different workouts

✅ 👑 New rotating crown makes cycling through the UI easy

✅ ⚡Travel-friendly charger can detach from the USB cable

Cons

❌ 📐 Only comes in one larger size, unlike Google Pixel Watch 3

❌ 📶 WiFi-only model, so no LTE or cellular version

❌ ❤️ ECG measurements aren’t available in the US yet

It's a great fit for medium and large wrists

The OnePlus Watch 3 is striking in design, battery life and overall value, making it the biggest surprise hit to launch from the ‘Never Settle’ brand since the OnePlus Open. The company is on a roll in 2025, as evidenced by our equally glowing OnePlus 13 review and OnePlus 13R review.

At just $329 – and $30 cheaper on its site with promo code TIME1010 during the pre-order – the OnePlus Watch 3 steals many “Ultra” features found in its chief rivals: the pricier Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Google Pixel 3. It has 100+ workout presets and a titanium bezel around a 1.5-inch circular display (though the actual watch case is stainless steel). You won’t find many compromises on this Android Wear watch, which now has a rotating crown, unlike the OnePlus Watch 2.

The reason I haven’t been able to put a final score on this pending OnePlus Watch 3 review is that I want more time with the battery life. Using the default smart mode, the OnePlus Watch 3 lasts an impressive five days. And that’s not the power-saving mode (in that mode, the OnePlus Watch 3 lasts 16 days). Even with heavy usage, OnePlus promises 3 days for power users, which is still impressive.

The circular OnePlus Watch 3 (right) rivals 'Ultra' smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra (left)

OnePlus Watch 3 doesn’t have everything offered by Samsung and Apple. Newer features like sleep apnea detection didn’t make the cut and the ECG hasn’t gotten FDA clearance in the US, according to OnePlus. You also can’t splurge on an LTE model – there isn’t one. It’s a WiFi-only watch, and unlike the Google Pixel Watch 3, there’s only one big size available (although on my wrist, it’s a perfect fit).

It’s a shame that the OnePlus Open 2 has been canceled for 2025, so there won’t be a foldable phone follow-up to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year. But at least OnePlus is offering the best value-packed smartwatch I’ve tested in a long time. It’s the smartwatch Samsung, Apple, and Google must beat in 2025.

I have fooled people into thinking I was wearing a traditional watch

⌚ True circular design. I didn’t hate the odd circle-in-a-box shape of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra like some reviewers, but I can admit the OnePlus Watch 3 nails the traditional watch look so much better. With an analog watch face, I’ve fooled some people into thinking I ditched my Apple Watch for an old-school watch.

🪨 Titanium upgrade. The OnePlus Watch 3 looks a lot like the OnePlus Watch 2, except it now has a titanium bezel with appropriately sized hash marks (not too overbearing like some smartwatches). The actual watch casing is still made of stainless steel, but the fact that there’s any titanium on a $329 is something.

👑 Rotating crown added. The button on the top left side of the OnePlus Watch 3 now rotates as a way to cycle through the UI – no need to smudge the touchscreen. This is pretty standard on today’s smartwatches, but it was sorely missing from the OnePlus Watch 2. This is my favorite core year-over-year upgrade.

You can swap out the two default watch bands pretty easily

🩹 Standard 22mm watchband. Don’t like the two green or or black fluororubber strap choices? You can always swap them out later because this smartwatch is compatible with standard 22mm watch bands.

📐 One size, GPS only. Unlike the Google Pixel Watch 3, which comes in two sizes, there’s only one OnePlus Watch 3 size. It’s a good fit for people with medium to large wrists, but people with small wrists may find this watch chunky. There’s also no LTE version – this is a GPS-only smartwatch.

🛡️ Durable AF. This watch has military-grade durability (MIL-810H), so it not only has an IP68 rating but can be used for diving thanks to 5ATM waterproofing up to 50 meters underwater. The fine print still says you should avoid seawater.

The small charging dock isn't permanently tethered to a USB-C cable, thankfully

⚡ Cable matters. I really like the detached wireless charger that’s included with the OnePlus Watch 3. It may seem like a minor deal, but the Pogo pin charging dock has a USB port for the USB-C-to-USB-A cable (also included). It makes the charging dock infinitely easier to pack in a travel bag without the long tail of a permanently attached cable (I have enough USB-C cables in my backpack). I could see myself buying a few of these (or having them from the OnePlus Watch 2 or Watch 2R).

🔋 5-day battery life. I’m still testing the OnePlus Watch 3 for review, and that’s simply because I want to run down the battery twice before offering a final review score. That’s been difficult because the OnePlus Watch 3 battery lasts five days with normal use. I could see it taking less time with back-to-back-to-back activity tracking, so marathoners may experience three days, according to OnePlus. That’s still much better than every other smartwatch I’ve tested.

🧠 Two brains are better than one. The dual-chip architecture of the OnePlus Watch 3 is the reason it lasts so long. It uses Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon W5 chip for intense tasks and switches to run off of an efficiency chip, an upgraded BES2800, for minor tasks. I wish more smartwatches would follow this idea.

100+ workouts and almost enough sensors

🏃‍♂️ 100+ workout presets. Do you play tennis? How about bobsled? Activity tracking on the OnePlus Watch 3 goes well beyond running to train with you on just about any sport or quasi-sport you can think of. For tennis, it can even track each stroke, which is something I don’t see on other smartwatches. Even tug-of-war, dog walking and jump rope are among the granular tracking options.

🛰️ Dual-frequency GPS. It’s another “Ultra” coup for the OnePlus Watch 3 – a feature for more precise location tracking runners and marathoners love. This is the type of perk you get from the more expensive Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch 1 and 2. Notably, even the Google Pixel Watch 3 doesn’t have this feature.

❤️ No ECG in the US. OnePlus Watch 3 goes above and beyond in terms of health sensors and metrics, but it’s missing one crucial feature in the United States: ECG. The watch’s ECG Analyzer hasn’t been approved by the FDA, so users in the United States won’t see this. A “60-Second Health Check-In” feature will launch in Q2 2025 (without the ECG), according to OnePlus.

More OnePlus Watch 3 testing incoming from The Shortcut before our final review score

More OnePlus 3 review info coming

We’ll have more on the OnePlus Watch 3 in the coming days as we finish up the battery life tests and continue to work out using the 100+ workout presets. While this looks like a traditional watch, OnePlus has included enough unique features to make it stand out in terms of unique capabilities, especially at $329.

