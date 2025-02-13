(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 OnePlus has confirmed it won’t be releasing a foldable phone in 2025

📅 The company was rumored to release the OnePlus Open 2 this year

🤏 It was set to take after the Oppo Find N5 with its ultra-thin design

👀 OnePlus still plans to release foldable phones in the future

OnePlus isn’t releasing a foldable this year, after all. The company has confirmed in a statement that there won’t be a new OnePlus-branded folding phone in 2025, following rumors and speculation that there would be a new OnePlus Open 2 hitting the market in the near future. This comes shortly before the Oppo Find N5 is released, which the Open 2 was rumored to take after.

“At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories,” OnePlus shared in its post. “With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.

“While this may come as a surprise, we believe this is the right approach for us at this time. As Oppo takes the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, we're committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever, all while aligning closely with our Never Settle mantra.”

The company’s statement also confirms that OnePlus will incorporate some of the “breakthrough” technologies introduced by the Find N5 in future products, but it didn’t specify which ones exactly. If I had to take a guess, it’s all the bits and pieces that made it so damn thin.

While the company offers something of an explanation, it doesn’t outright confirm why the OnePlus Open 2 isn’t coming out this year. And while we’re left to do nothing but speculate, it’s fair to say that part of the reason could be due to lack of sales. OnePlus phones are far from popular in the United States, and while it was received well by reviewers, the $1,700 OnePlus Open could’ve been a tough sell for some consumers, even if just because there was no Samsung or Google logo.

Perhaps OnePlus wanted to build a stronger case to buy its foldable phone before it launches another one. After all, it would go up against stiff competition in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus doesn’t intend on pulling out of the foldable category. Product manager Vale Gu said in the post that “[t]his is not a step back, it’s a recalibration. Our commitment to innovation is stronger than ever, and we’re excited to bring you fresh, unique experiences that truly Never Settle.” It sounds like OnePlus isn’t done with foldables, but where the company goes from here is wildly unclear.

The OnePlus Open 2 was rumored to ship with a similarly thin design as the Find N5, complete with a big camera bump on the back for three 50MP sensors. It was said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a minimal display crease, a big battery, 80W charging, and improved IPX8 or IPX9 water resistance.

Whether the Open 2 winds up having any of that has yet to be determined, but stay tuned - we’ll be keeping an eye on this story for the foreseeable future.

