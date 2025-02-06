(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📅 The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to launch later this year

📱 It’s expected to be based on the Oppo Find N5

🤏 It’ll reportedly be one of the thinnest phones of all time

🗺️ There might not be a visible crease

📸 The cameras, battery, and performance are all expected to get upgrades

OnePlus might ship the best folding phone of 2025.

That’s the vibe I’m getting from these OnePlus Open 2 rumors. The official successor to 2023’s OnePlus Open is a matter of months away, and so far, all signs point toward a phone perfect for taking on the likes of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and future Galaxy Z Fold 7. We gave the original model a ton of praise in our OnePlus Open review thanks to its software, sleek design, and capable camera system. Now, it looks like we’re poised for a device that’ll come with a similar set of stand-out features.

While Apple isn’t expected to release an iPhone Fold for years down the road, Android manufacturers will continue to deliver better and better foldables each year, and it seems like the OnePlus Open 2 could generate serious buzz in 2025, if these rumors are to be believed.

OnePlus Open 2 price and availability rumors

👀 It’s likely around the corner. The Oppo Find N5 is being released globally in the next couple of weeks, which likely means the OnePlus Open 2 is right around the corner. The Find N3, which the original Open was based on, was released at the same time as OnePlus’ first flagship in October 2023. That could mean the Open 2 will be released by the end of the month, but it seems more like OnePlus will wait a little while and release it after the Find N5 hits the market.

💰 No word yet on price. So far, we haven’t heard anything about the OnePlus Open 2 price. Once we hear something, we’ll update this guide.

OnePlus Open 2 design rumors

Official "leaked" images of the Oppo Find N5, which the OnePlus Open 2 will resemble. (Credit: Oppo / Pete Lau)

🤏 The thinnest foldable ever? The OnePlus Open 2 might be the thinnest foldable ever, and potentially one of the thinnest phones of all time. CEO Pete Lau has been teasing the Find N5’s form factor for a while, and it appears to be nearly half as thick as the iPhone 16 Pro, which is insane. That would make it around 4.1-4.3 millimeters, about half a millimeter thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and beating the current thinnest foldable phone, the Honor Magic V3 at 4.35 millimeters.

📱 Zero display crease. The Oppo Find N5 is expected to drop the display crease, or at least have one that’s far less pronounced than what’s on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. Foldable manufacturers have been moving closer and closer to screens with no crease, and if the OnePlus Open 2 uses the same screen technology as the Find N5 (which is highly likely), it’ll look a lot cleaner than other foldable phones on the market.

📱 How big are the screens? That’s a question we don’t have answers to. Right now, it seems like the front screen will be 6.4 inches while the folding screen will be 8 inches, both of which are slightly larger than what’s on the original Open. However, that could change with time.

📸 A big camera rig. Given the thinness of the phone, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with a big camera bump on the back, likely resembling the circular one from the original Open. Leaked images of the Find N5 show off a similar camera housing as before, which might be confirmation that the Open 2 will come with the same design feature.

💦 Increased water protection. Some rumors suggest the OnePlus Open 2 will get stronger water protection. The device might come with an IPX8 or IPX9 rating, which means you can dunk the device in a 1.5-meter pool of water for 30 minutes without it breaking. There’s not a ton of proof this feature is on the way, but given the increased water protection on the OnePlus 13, it’s at least obvious OnePlus is thinking about the best way to safeguard its devices against liquid.

OnePlus Open 2 specs and camera rumors

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🏎️ The best of the best. The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the current top-of-the-line chipset for Android phones. We’ve tested it in the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, and boy is it a beast. Rumors also suggest it’ll be paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, and if all that happens you can expect excellent performance day in and day out.

🔋 A bigger battery to boot. The original OnePlus Open came with a 4,805mAh battery. It could last a good while on a while, but certainly no more than a day. The Open 2, meanwhile, is rumored to come with a 5,900mAh battery which is noticeably larger. It’s unclear how big a difference it’ll make, but expect the phone to last at least somewhat longer than its predecessor on a full charge.

⚡️ 80W wired, 50W wireless. Speaking of charging, the Open 2 is expected to come with 80W wired charging, continuing OnePlus’ reign as the company to go to if you want blazing-fast charging speeds on your phone. In addition, the phone might come with 50W wireless charging, which would set a new record for foldables (at least in the United States). It’s unclear if it’ll take the same “Qi2 ready” approach as the OnePlus 13, but given the speed increase, there’s a real chance Qi2 will be attached to this phone somehow.

📸 Triple 50MP cameras. OnePlus is expected to include three 50MP cameras on the back of the Open 2 with a main lens, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto. The two selfie cameras are expected to weigh in at 32MP and 20MP, and I’m sure OnePlus will cook up some neat camera tricks what with the unique hardware of the Open 2. The tripod mode is severely underrated.

🫧 Powered by OxygenOS 15. We expect the OnePlus Open 2 to come with OxygenOS 15 - based on Android 15 - out of the box. Given the fast track that Android 16 is on, it’s not a stretch to say the device could be updated to the next version of Android by the end of 2025. But at least at launch, expect Android 15 with all the Open Canvas multitasking you can handle.

