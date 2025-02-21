📱 Oppo finally released the Find N5 today, and I’m super jealous

🤏 It’s the thinnest folding phone ever and comes with top-tier specs

👀 This phone was supposed to be the inspiration behind the OnePlus Open 2

😢 Unfortunately, OnePlus isn’t releasing a folding phone this year

🇺🇸 That means those in the U.S. will have to wait to enjoy this slick design

After months of teasing and rumors, Oppo has finally announced the Find N5. It’s the company’s latest folding phone that’ll take on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Huawei Mate XT, and I’m incredibly jealous of it.

Jealousy is never a good thing, but I can justify it this time. The Find N5 is the world’s thinnest foldable phone, and it’s not coming to the United States. But leading up to its announcement, we thought the OnePlus Open 2 would still come to North America and share the same design (as rumors predicted), but that device got pushed back to next year. So now, I’m stuck looking at pictures of the Find N5, wishing I had one.

Oppo delivered with the Find N5’s specs and features

The Find N5 isn’t just razor-thin. Sure, it’s a wildly impressive 4.21mm when open and 8.93mm when closed, but the most intriguing part is all the stuff Oppo could cram into such a thin-and-light body.

The device comes with a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED outer display and an 8.12-inch 120Hz OLED folding display, giving you a ton of room to scroll through content, watch movies, read books, play games, and more. The hinge is next to invisible on the folding screen, which is something Oppo and many others have bee working toward over the years. Meanwhile, the phone is rated IPX8 and IPX9 for water resistance, has reinforced Microcrystalline Glass for better durability, and a 30% stronger aluminum frame than on previous foldables.

Inside, Oppo includes the almighty Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (the same chip as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There’s also a huge 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the back, you’ll find a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide.

The phone also comes with Android 15 layered with ColorOS 15 on top, and it comes with some of the best multitasking tools you’ll find on any foldable. Oppo (and OnePlus, for that matter) have mastered the art of handling multiple full-screen apps at once on a folding phone; you can open three at once and easily navigate between them by sliding one onto the screen and pushing others to the side. You can also use the app dock to pull up a new app, and utilizing floating windows when you need them. It’s a far more impressive system than what I’ve seen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It also comes with a handful of new AI features, including Google Gemini as the default assistant. What’s more, Oppo’s O Plus Connect feature has been updated to let you share files between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can also remotely control your Mac from the Find N5 while on the go, so long as your Mac is unlocked and online.

So, where’s my OnePlus Open 2?

There’s so much crammed into the Oppo Find N5 that it’s already convinced me it could be one of the best folding phones of the year. And that makes it even harder to accept it’s not coming to the United States.

I was willing to get over this when rumors started to swirl around the OnePlus Open 2. OnePlus’ next foldable phone was said to replicate the Find N5’s ultra-thin design, lack a display crease, and ship with similar specs like the Snapdragon 8 Elite and a big battery. But when OnePlus said it wasn’t going to ship a folding phone in 2025, my hope went away.

A OnePlus Open 2 with the Find N5’s specs would be a next-level addition to the North American foldable market. Right now, the only folding phone that’s doing a good job at form factor is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Samsung’s head is still up its rear-end over having a super narrow cover screen and an awkwardly-shaped folding screen. Plus, it’s pretty thick and feels like a brick to hold in your hand.

Neither the Pixel or Galaxy can match Oppo and OnePlus’ multitasking, either. I mean it when I say it: if you want to get serious work done on your phone, the original OnePlus Open is still the phone to get if you live in the United States.

I also enjoyed the camera quality of the OnePlus Open, which I can’t say the same for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung still includes cameras that are a step down from the very best on the market, while Google is finally starting to include cameras that are comparable to the Pixel 9 Pro series. Oppo’s camera tech on the Find N5 - especially the 50MP telephoto lens - could help the industry realize that folding phones need great cameras, too. And a OnePlus Open 2 with the same camera system in the U.S. would make that message even clearer.

If there’s no OnePlus Open 2 in 2025, the North American market will get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and whatever Google calls its next foldable (“Pixel 10 Pro Fold?”), and that’s it. We’ll need to wait until 2026 to see what OnePlus does, and by that point, it’s unclear which direction the company could go in.

Forget about my selfish desire to have a kick-ass folding phone in my pocket. The OnePlus Open 2 could’ve been good for competition in the United States. It would give customers an alternative to Samsung and Google with better multitasking, cameras, battery life, and design. Plus, it would probably be $100-$200 cheaper since OnePlus usually undercuts the big dogs anyway.

The Oppo Find N5 would make for a great OnePlus Open 2. It’s a shame it’s not coming to fruition.

Oppo Find N5 release date

Oppo will sell the Find N5 for 2,499 Singapore dollars ($1,867.70). It’ll go on sale in China beginning February 28.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.