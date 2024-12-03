(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

👀 Samsung will reportedly include bigger screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

📱 According to an analyst, both the cover screen and folding screen will grow

🤳 The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will also reportedly have a bigger cover screen

📅 Both foldables are expected to arrive later in 2025

As we draw closer to the Galaxy S25 release date, the rumor mill is starting to look beyond Samsung’s normal phones to its foldables, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has officially entered the chat. According to a well-known analyst, the Z Fold 7 will reportedly get bigger screens than what was on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will help with usability. It also looks like the Z Flip 7 will be getting bigger, which will make it even easier to compete with the Motorola Razr+.

According to analyst Ross Young (whose track record in the past has been pretty reliable), the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is getting bigger screens. Young claims that the China-exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE (“Special Edition”) will essentially become the Z Fold 7. That device came with a 6.5-inch cover screen and 8-inch folding screen, whereas the Fold 6 has a 6.3-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch folding screen.

The aspect ratio of the larger screens will likely be wider than what’s on the Fold 6, which will help a lot with usability. Right now, Samsung is using a good-enough aspect ratio on the larger screen, but is somehow still using a candy bar-esque aspect ratio for the cover screen. It’s made other folding phones like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open much more enjoyable to use with their wider displays. Fortunately, it looks like Samsung could be trending in the right direction with the Fold 7.

The same can be said about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. According to Young, the Z Flip 7’s folding screen will grow from 6.7 inches on the Flip 6 to 6.85 inches, making it closer in size to the Razr+ and its 6.9-inch screen. Meanwhile, the cover display could get much larger next year; Young says it’ll grow from 3.5 inches to 4 inches, which will give you a lot more room to do stuff without having to open your phone.

These improvements will enhance the experience of using Samsung’s folding phones, just as competition begins heating up. While it’s true that folding phones from Google, OnePlus, and Motorola haven’t had the same impact in the United States as Samsung’s have, there’s no doubt that the South Korean tech company is beginning to feel the pressures of competitors, which is important as we get closer and closer to the inevitable day Apple ships an iPhone Fold.

We don’t know much else about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, but over the course of the next few months, we expect to learn much more. The phones will likely be released later in 2025, around July or August like the last few generations.

