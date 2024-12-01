Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 on January 22, and well ahead of time, we’re getting our first look at the phone’s colors. It’s all thanks to new images that have surfaced showcasing “official” SIM trays for the S25 series, all of which share the color way that Samsung has chosen for its Galaxy S24 successor.

Images credit: Roland Quandt on Threads

Established leaker Roland Quandt posted these five photos to Threads showing off replacement SIM trays that are reportedly designed for the Galaxy S25. The colors shown off here include dark gray, mint, lavender, navy blue (?), and silver. Previous leaks have suggested that mint, navy, and silver would be coming to the S25, although it’s unclear whether these will be the standard colors for the S25 or if there are some Samsung.com exclusives mixed in.

Notably, these won’t be the colors of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Earlier in November, corroborating rumors from two reputable sources hinted that the S25 Ultra would come in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Silver. There will also be some bonus colors for the Ultra on Samsung.com, but those seem to be the standards that’ll ship to retailers and carriers around the world.

For the S25 and S25 Plus, we can expect colors that line up with the SIM trays above. It’s a bit of a departure for Samsung since the Galaxy S24 came in Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow, whereas the S25 seems to be ready to don navy blue and mint. We’ve seen lavender/light purple phones from Samsung in the past, so that won’t be anything new, and we’ve seen plenty of dark gray and silver phones from almost every smartphone maker you can think of.

As for the rest of the Galaxy S25, Samsung is expected to tweak the camera layout so each camera floats on its own, just like on the S24 Ultra. The devices will have flatter sides than the S24 series and ship with similar screens, camera hardware, and batteries. We expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite to pop up in each of the new devices, including the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Slim that’s set to take on the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The S25 series will also be powered by One UI 7 based on Android 15.

