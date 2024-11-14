Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

📱 Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S25 on January 22

📆 The company usually launches its flagships early in the year, and 2025 won’t be any different

🤳 We expect to see the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra

🤏 The Galaxy S25 Slim might also debut, but it’s not expected to ship until later

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. That’s according to multiple sources including reliable leaker Max Jambor and FNNews, who notes the Korean time of the event as January 23. The event will occur about a week later than when the Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra were unveiled this year, which was on January 17.

Galaxy S25 event confirmed?

The leaked January 22 date for the Galaxy S25 launch date makes sense. We’ve seen Samsung announce its Galaxy S flagship phones early in the year for the past few years. It’s typically the first major smartphone launch of the year, immediately following the chaos of CES earlier in January. Samsung beats everyone to the punch and sets the tone for smartphones throughout the year with its launch, and the S25 series doesn’t seem to be changing that.

Check out: PS5 Pro hands-on review: 72 hours with Sony's new PlayStation console

Where the event will be held is unclear. It’s reported that San Francisco is a strong candidate to host the Galaxy S25 event, but Samsung has also hosted events in San Jose, New York, South Korea, and Paris before, so the company could really pick anywhere. Wherever it winds up, The Shortcut will have boots on the ground to cover the news.

We expect to see the entire Galaxy S25 series at the event, including the regular Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus which will get squared-off edges and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to come with a big 6.9-inch screen, a new ultra-wide camera, the same chip, and an S Pen.

Then there’s the mysterious Galaxy S25 Slim, which is rumored to take on Apple’s iPhone 17 Air and come with a super-thin design. It’s unclear whether Samsung will unveil it alongside the rest of the S25 family, but previous reports have suggested the phone would come out by the end of the first half of 2025, so there’s a chance it’s announced and just shipped at a later date.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.