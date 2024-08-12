💨 Apple could release an iPhone 17 Air next year

📏 The model will be much thinner than we’re used to

💪 Compromises will be made to performance, the screen, and the camera

😍 However, the look and feel could tempt those who care more about aesthetics

If you’ve been waiting for something different from Apple, next year’s iPhone 17 could be for you. The company is reportedly working on an iPhone 17 Air, which will feature a far thinner design than we’re used to.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air will sit between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, similar to how the MacBook Air became an alternative to the regular MacBook and MacBook Pro almost a decade ago.

The iPhone 17 Air could make cutbacks to the device’s performance, screen size, or cameras, but some consumers could be tempted by how the phone looks and feels. Not everyone needs the latest and greatest hardware – sometimes great aesthetics are enough.

The iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim will be joined by a new iPhone SE model, which Apple hopes will bring meaningful growth back to its mobile division. Gurman believes an Air-style iPhone will be a bigger draw than the now-defunct iPhone mini and ongoing Plus devices of recent years.

Even though the first iPhone Air may have a few drawbacks, Apple will aim to squeeze the power of its Pro lineup into the new smaller design, which Gurman believes will take at least until 2027 to achieve.

The iPhone 17 Air could also be joined by the heavily rumored foldable iPhone, though Gurman says all signs point to a foldable iPad being the priority. But we won’t see a slim iPhone or a foldable one for the next few years, so be prepared for more of the same at the iPhone 16 launch event this September.

One thing that is expected to be new is the iPhone 16 colors, which seem to have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Apple. New colors include white and green, and the shades are more saturated and vivid than last time.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.