Samsung is reportedly working on a Galaxy S25 Slim to compete with the iPhone 17 Air. We heard about this rumor in mid-October when The Elec predicted that Samsung would ship an ultra-thin version of its phone to compete with Apple, and now, Smartprix has spotted the phone online - but not in the way you think.

Smartprix found a listing for a mysterious Galaxy S25 phone in the GSMA IMEI database, which is where Samsung lists the phones its testing before they launch around 6-7 months later. The S25 Slim’s model number, “SM-S937,” aligns with other leaked model numbers we’ve seen for the Galaxy S25 family, and the fact it’s being listed now lines up with when we expect the S25 Slim to launch (sometime later in Q2 2025).

In a separate report, ET News detailed the Galaxy S25 Slim and how it would be positioned to take on the iPhone 17 Air. If you’re unfamiliar, the iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s new super-thin smartphone designed to show off the company’s engineering chops, potentially costing more than the successor to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The S25 Slim, on the other hand, might be a standard flagship phone that just happens to be thin. Either way, we expect both phones to make certain sacrifices to accommodate for the slimmer profiles such as toned-down camera systems, smaller batteries, and worse speakers.

Not much else is known about the Galaxy S25 Slim, but one thing is for certain: it seems that Samsung and Apple want to return to the days of flashy design to sell phones. While features like advanced cameras, big batteries, and artificial intelligence have helped push smartphone sales over the years, it seems like the industry may start favoring design more often to make upgrading more appealing.

Whether the Galaxy S25 Slim specs, design, and price are enough to sway potential buyers is anyone’s guess, but we expect to have a better idea of that over time. Be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut for updates.

