📱 The Galaxy S25 Ultra just leaked again

👀 This time, it’s in real-world photos thanks to someone from Reddit

🤳 Screenshots of One UI 7 have also leaked

📅 The S25 Ultra is expected to arrive on January 22

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has allegedly popped up in some real-life photos. According to a report from Android Authority, the S25 Ultra can be seen in new images shared with the publication by u/GamingMK on Reddit, who obtained them from someone else. The images appear to show off a phone that resembles the Galaxy S24 Ultra but with all the design changes we expect on the S25 Ultra, such as flatter sides. The photos make it look like the Galaxy S25 Ultra renders we saw a while ago came to life.

Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on leaks

Images credit: Android Authority

The new hands-on images were released shortly after a video surfaced showing off the top portion of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, both front and back. The clip hinted that the phone would come with flatter sides and curved corners, as well as a similar camera layout to the S24 Ultra. The images that popped up confirm the same flat sides and curved screen corners will be included, but we don’t see the camera layout at all.

Regardless, the images do show off the bottom of the phone for the first time, confirming there will be an S Pen as well as a USB-C port. Rumors had originally suggested the S Pen would move to the right side of the device, but it doesn’t appear that’ll be happening. It’ll stay put in a left-mounted silo inside the S25 Ultra.

Samsung seems to have trimmed the bezels around the screen of the S25 Ultra, which is reported to measure 6.9 inches, the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Of course, I’m only judging by how the bezels look in the image and how they look on my personal S24 Ultra, so we’ll have to wait for the official announcement to see whether there’s a tangible difference or not.

Images credit: Android Authority

In addition, some screenshots of One UI 7 leaked alongside the S25 Ultra. The software looks like it did when Samsung demoed it back in October, which means you can expect a relatively familiar user experience if you’ve ever used a Samsung phone before.

While the photos haven’t been confirmed by Samsung itself, it certainly seems like we’re looking at the S25 Ultra here. The device is expected to get a list of notable upgrades, including better performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. There will likely be a 200MP camera on the back again, as well as a 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging.

The S25 Ultra is expected to launch on January 22 alongside the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. We might also get the mysterious Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung’s direct competitor to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.