Sometimes, these Black Friday pages aren’t easy to find. So, I’ve dropped links to the top 30 Black Friday pages among a variety of stores in the United States. Think of it as the shortcut to where to shop.
The Shortcut to every store’s BF hub page
2. Quick links to major deal categories
😮 Surprise: Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are still going strong
💸 Deals for every budget at $25 and $50, plus top 100 deals
🎧 Our favorite headphones, Sony WH-1000XM5, are for $100 off
Black Friday deal category quick links
🧑💻 Tech deals
🌟 Walmart+ 1yr subscription - $49 (was $98)
3. PlayStation 5 deals
PS5 Pro + extra controller + MightySkins Custom Skin Code Voucher Bundle - $799
PS5 Slim Disc + extra DualSense controller - $474 (was $570)
PS5 Slim Disc + Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle - $424 (was $500)
PS5 Slim Digital + Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle - $374 (was $500)
PS5 Slim Disc + Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle + Cosmic Red controller - $479
PS5 Slim Disc + Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Chroma Pearl Controller & MightySkins Voucher Bundle - $629
PS5 Slim Disc Edition - $424 (was $500)
PS5 Slim Digital Edition - $374 (was $500)
PS5 Slim Disc Edition with NBA 2K25 + Cosmic Red controller - $479 (was $575)
PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle - $349 (was $600)
PlayStation Portal - $199 (was $200)
PS5 DualSense Edge - $189 (was $200)
PS5 controllers (various colors) - $54 (was $75)
DualSense Chroma Pearl - $59 (was $80)
PS5 Access controller - $59 (was $90)
Backbone One PlayStation Edition USB-C - $69 (was $99)
Backbone One PlayStation Edition Lightning - $69 (was $99)
PlayStation Pluse Elite Wireless Headset - $129 (was $150)
Sony INZONE H9 Noise Cancelling Headset - $198 (was $300)
UHM Wireless Gaming Headset - $33.56 (was $96)
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset - $20 (was $40)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset (Black) - $44.99 (was $60)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset (White) - $44.99 (was $60)
Astro Bot - $49 (was $60)
Rise of the Ronin - $30 (was $70)
Gran Turismo 7 - $29 (was $70)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $30 (was $70)
God of War Ragnarok - $30 (was $70)
The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.97 (was $70)
Mortal Kombat 1 - $30 (was $50)
Hogwarts Legacy - $30 (was $69)
Tekken 8 - $30 (was $49.94)
Helldivers 2 - $30 (was $39.99)
NBA 2K25 - $30 (was $70)
Madden NFL 25 - $30 (was $70)
EA Sports College Football 25 - $30 (was $70)
EA Sports FC 25 - $30 (was $70)
Forspoken - $14 (was $52)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - $49 (was $70)
Undisputed - $39 (was $70)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $39 (was $50)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $30 (was $70)
Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 - $30 (was $40)
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 + College Football 25 - $99 (was $140)
4. Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $249 (was $300)
Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $299 (was $350)
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $49 (was $70)
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Red / Neon Blue - $59 (was $80)
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Wireless Controller - $47 (was $70)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller Color Splash Heroes - $35 (was $60)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller Black - $35 (was $40)
Hori Red Super Mario Wireless Controller - $39.95 (was $50)
Nintendo Switch Sports bundle - $30 (was $50)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $30 (was $60)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (was $47)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $30 (was $70)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - $44.99 (was $60)
Pikmin 4 - $30 (was $60)
Just Dance 2025 CIB Limited Edition - $30 (was $50)
Super Mario Odyssey - $30 (was $60)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - $30 (was $60)
Super Mario Maker 2 - $30 (was $60)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $42 (was $57)
Hogwarts Legacy - $30 (was $60)
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $39 (was $50)
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $30 (was $60)
Cuphead - $21 (was $40)
Bluey: The Videogame - $30 (was $40)
NBA 2K25 - $30 (was $60)
Sonic X Shadow Generations - $30 (was $50)
BioShock: The Collection - $25.64 (was $50)
Untitled Goose Game - $19.99 (was $25)
5. Xbox deals
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition White + Extra controller - $489.98
Xbox Series S 512GB - $248 (was $300)
Xbox Elite Series 2 Black (various colors) - $106 - $140 (was $180)
Xbox Wireless Controller (various colors) - $45 (was $60)
Asus ROG Raikiri Xbox controller - $79 (was $100)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S - $119 (was $150)
Backbone One USB-C - $69 (was $100)
Backbone One Lightning - $69 (was $100)
EA Sports College Football 25 - $30 (was $70)
Madden NFL 25 - $30 (was $70)
Gaming laptop/PC deals
iBUYPOWER Slate 6 RTX 4060, Intel Core i5-13600KF - $699 (was $1,200)
Asus ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop - $1,199 (was $1,600)
Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Notebook - $879 (was $1,200)
Gaming monitor deals
Acer Nitro 27-inch Curved Full HD 180Hz Gaming Monitor - $109
Acer Nitro 27-inch 1440p IPS 240Hz - $199 (was $300)
KOORUI 27-inch 100Hz FHD monitor - $94 (was $300)
Z-Edge U24C 24-inch Curved Monitor Full HD LED - $111 (was $150)
Gaming chair deals
X Rocker Apex PC Gaming Chair with Massage Function and Footrest (various colors) - $98 (was $140)
6. LEGO & toy deals
LEGO deals
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set - $45 (was $80)
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station - $70 (was $130)
LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts - $45 (was $80)
LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle - $45 (was $80)
Toy deals
Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo - $15 (was $25)
Ticket to Ride Board Game - $25 (was $44)
Barbie Pets Stroll & Play Pups Playset - $10 (was $22)
7. TV deals
Samsung The Frame 65-inch bundle - $1,347 ($1,500)
Sony 76-inch Bravia XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV - $2,498 (was $3,000)
TCL 65-inch S4 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV - $228 (was $380)
TCL 43-inch Q5 4K HDR QLED Smart TV - $178 (was $250)
Hisense 55-inch R6 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $178 (was $280)
Hisense 85-inch R6 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $548 (was $800)
Hisense 55-inch U6HR QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $288 (was $350)
Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV - $478 (was $600)
LG OLED C4 65-inch bundle - $1,496 (originally $2,700)
8. Audio & tech deals
🍎 Apple AirPods deals
Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) USB-C - $154 (was $250)
Walmart: Apple AirPods (2nd gen) Lightning - $89 (was $130)
Amazon: AirPods Max (Lightning) - $399 (was $550)
Amazon: AirPods Max: USB-C - $499 (was $550)
🎧 Other headphones & earbuds
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - $89 (was $160)
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones - $87 (was $100)
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones with Noise Cancelling - $89 (was $180)
Technics Premium Hi-Fi True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - $199 (was $300)
Technics HiFi True Wireless Multipoint Bluetooth Earbuds - $108 (was $170)
Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $49 (was $70)
JLab JBuds Lux Active Noise Cancellation - $29 (was $80)
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds (various colors) - $9.88 (was $25)
JLab JBuds Mini True Wireless Earbuds - $26 (was $32)
JLab Go Tones+ True Wireless Earbuds (various colors) - $19.90 (was $25)
Sonos Ace Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $349 (was $450)
JBL Tune 670NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling - $39.95 (was $100)
JBL Endurance Peak 3 Dust and Water Proof Wireless active earbuds - $64 (was $100)
JBL Reflect Aero True Wireless Earbuds - $70 (was $150)
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 Wireless Earbuds - $32 (was $100)
Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones - $89 (was $130)
📱 9. iPad & tablet deals
Samsung: Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6-inch - $999 (was $1,200) before trade-ins
Samsung: Galaxy Tab S10+ 12.4-inch - $849 (was 999) before trade-ins
Walmart: Galaxy Tab A9+ 11-inch tablet - $149 (was $180)
Amazon: Apple iPad 10th Gen - $250 if you clip the coupon (was $350)
Amazon: iPad Pro M4 13-inch - $1,099 (was $1,300)
Amazon: iPad Pro M4 11-inch - $849 if you clip the coupon (was $1,000)
Amazon: iPad Air M2 13-inch - $699 (was $800) but only in stock in some colors!
Amazon: iPad Air M2 11-inch - $499 (was $600) but again only in some colors
Amazon: iPad Mini A17 Pro - $399 if you clip the coupon (was $500)
Walmart: onn. 7-inch tablet 32GB (2024 model) - $39 (was $60)
Amazon: Apple Pencil (1st Generation) - $59 (was $100)
⌚ 10. Smartwatch deals
Amazon: Apple Watch Series 10 46mm - $359 (was $430)
Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra 2 49mm - $719 (was $800)
Amazon: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm - $149 (was $170)
Walmart: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm - $179 (was $280)
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - $489 (was $650)
Walmart: Samsung Galaxy Watch 40mm - $99 (was $145)
Walmart: Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker Midnight Zen - $69.95
Walmart: Garmin vivoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch - $189 (was $290)
🔒 Bonus: $100 PS & Xbox, $50 Nintendo gift card deals; 50% off Game Pass
🟦 $100 PlayStation giftcard for $87
🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $43
🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43
❎ 50% off Xbox Game Pass for $29 (Microsoft’s MSRP is now $60)
