Today’s 10-story deals newsletter ends with discount codes below ⤵️

Get a FREE premium subscription by referring friends to The Shortcut

Reminder: don’t bring your entire Black Friday deals haul on the NYC subway, or else you'll look like this (Image credit: The Shortcut)

Sometimes, these Black Friday pages aren’t easy to find. So, I’ve dropped links to the top 30 Black Friday pages among a variety of stores in the United States. Think of it as the shortcut to where to shop.

The Shortcut to every store’s BF hub page

Black Friday deal category quick links

(Credit: The Shortcut)

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Gaming laptop/PC deals

Gaming monitor deals

Gaming chair deals

See all Walmart gaming deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

LEGO deals

Toy deals

See all Walmart toy deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

See all Walmart TV deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple AirPods deals

🎧 Other headphones & earbuds

⌚ 10. Smartwatch deals

🟦 $100 PlayStation giftcard for $87

🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $43

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43

❎ 50% off Xbox Game Pass for $29 (Microsoft’s MSRP is now $60)

We’re expanding our discount codes for paid subscribers as a pack-in. It’s sort of like CD-ROM pack-ins for subscribers of 90s magazines.

😬 Can’t afford it? Totally fine. I’m opening up more ways to be a paid subscriber for people who can’t spare the $5/mo ($4.16/mo) to keep us going. Support us in other ways by referring your friends & family to The Shortcut. Help us grow!

Refer a friend

Here are the actual discount codes for paid subscribers ⤵️