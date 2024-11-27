Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

🎧 You can score a sweet deal on Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones

🏪 Walmart has knocked $101.99 off the original price, bringing it down to $298

✅ The XM5s are some of our favorite headphones with great ANC and comfort

👀 If you want to save even more, the last-gen WH-1000XM4s are on sale for $198

I use the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones daily for work, so you can imagine my excitement when I found out they were on sale for Black Friday. At Walmart, you can score the premium cans for two bucks under $300, knocking the original price down by $101.99 to just $298. All three color options are available including Black, Midnight Blue, and - my personal favorite - Silver.

In the world of high-end headphones, this is a really good deal.

The WH-1000XM5s are Sony’s current flagship headphones, and they still give competition like the Sonos Arc and Bose QuietComfort Ultra a run for their money. The XM5s offer a super comfortable design that’s light enough to wear all day, big ear cups that rest around your ears, and soft cushions that feel like pillows. Pair the cans to your phone and you’ll get amazing sound quality with well-balanced highs and mids, as well as a bit of a punch in the low-end so that albums like Kendrick Lamar GNX sound fantastic.

Sony’s active noise cancellation in the XM5s remains some of the best you’ll find in a pair of headphones, making them the perfect headphones for flying (or riding on a Greyhound bus twice a week to New York City, which I’ve been doing for the past few months). You also get up to 30 hours of battery life, Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer, Dolby Atmos support, multi-device pairing, and plenty of EQ settings in the companion app.

Sony WH-1000X4 Black Friday deal

If $298 is still a bit too much to spend on a pair of headphones, I’ve got you covered. Walmart is also discounting the previous-generation Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones to $198 this Black Friday, a $150 discount.

Believe it or not, I still use my XM4s regularly as well for one big reason: they fold up. The XM5s can only lay flat, which means the case that Sony includes is pretty huge. But the XM4s can fold up into a much smaller package, making them ideal for travel since they’ll take up less room in your backpack. The best part? I’m still impressed with their sound quality, ANC, lengthy battery life, and comfort.

For less than $200, the WH-1000XM4 headphones are a great pick-up this Black Friday.

