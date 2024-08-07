(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sonos Ace was a nearly perfect pair of headphones in our review and now a software update has fixed two of its most glaring flaws.

The Sonos Ace first launched with a signature TV Audio Swap feature that lets you wireless connect the headphones to a soundbar to privately hear any TV audio including connected consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-Ray players. The only problem was it was limited to iPhone and iPad users and required buying the most expensive $800 Sonos Arc soundbar.

However, this week, Sonos updated its Sonos App, allowing Ace owners to now connect their headphones to any Sonos Beam or Ray soundbar. Additionally, Android users can finally set up TV Audio Swap on their phones.

This update should lower the financial barrier to entry for the Sonos Ace. The product as a whole also feels more complete now that its only forthcoming feature is TrueCinema which should arrive by the end of this year.

