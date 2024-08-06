🆕 Google has revealed a new entertainment device called the Google TV Streamer

📆 It’s available to preorder now for $99.99 and releases on September 24

🪦 It will replace the long-running Chromecast, which has been around for 11 years

👊 The Google TV Streamer will provide stern competition for Apple TV 4K and Roku Ultra

The Google TV Streamer is a fully-featured streaming box that will aim to topple the Apple TV 4K and the Roku Ultra in a fight for living room dominance.

Google’s new streaming box also spells the end of Google Chromecast, which has been around for 11 years. The diminutive device that sat behind many a TV won’t be sold once stock runs out, as Google kills off yet another one of its products – albeit one that has been tremendously successful.

The Google TV Streamer costs $99.99 and plugs into your TV via an HDMI port. There are three ports on the back: a USB-C port for power, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI 2.1 port. You’ll be able to stream shows at a 4K resolution at 60fps (though the vast majority of shows will run at the standard 24fps, and all the latest standards are supported, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for audio.

The Google TV Streamer will be up to 22% faster than the outgoing Chromecast with Google TV, which means it should run the company’s interface smoothly and without issue. It’s also paired with 4GB of RAM and includes 32GB of onboard storage.

Unsurprisingly, Google will utilize its Gemini AI to provide summaries of the latest movies and TV shows, which should make finding your next favorite show easier. The remote also contains a built-in microphone for voice commands. The remote will also support Find My Device in case you misplace it (and you almost definitely will).

The Google TV Streamer begins shipping on September 24 and is available to preorder now. If you’re already invested in Google’s ecosystem, the Google TV Streamer could be a great alternative to the Apple TV 4K or Roku Ultra.

