Google Pixel 9 in Rose and Hazel (Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

We’ve already reported on the official Google Pixel 9 Pro preview that came straight from Google last week, but it was only in one color. That’s why there’s still a need for Pixel 9 Pro leaks, and today we’re getting a good look at all of the new colors.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro will come in four colors on August 13, according to the trusted sources at Android Headlines and OnLeaks:

Obsidian

Rose

Hazel

Porcelain

Google Pixel 9 in Porcelain (Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Google Pixel 9 Pro in pale rose is the brightest of the four colors, with Obsidian and Porcelain representing the hues closer to black and white. The Pixel 9 Pro in Hazel is somewhere in the middle. You may get more vibrant colors from the Google Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 Pro won’t be alone

The Made By Google launch event on August 13 is where these Google Pixel 9 Pro leaks will turn into hard tech news. Nothing is official until that time. We’re also going to see more information regarding the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. There’s a chance that Google’s second-gen foldable phone will come in different colors than the 9 Pro.

Here’s everything we expect from the Made By Google event:

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google TV Streamer

It seems as if Google is launching follow-ups to all of its Pixel hardware except for a next-gen tablet. The Google TV Streamer, the only non-Pixel device in this list, is expected to replace the Chromecast with an Apple TV-like set-top-box design.

You can read our Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro review and Google Pixel Watch review for more information on what already exists from the Mountain View company. Expect a big specs bump (especially with new Google cameras) and more Gemini AI features similar to last year’s Best Take and Magic Editor. Google is said to be readying its own Tensor G4 chip for these new phones, so it’s not one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones like so many other Android devices launched this year.

Google Pixel 9 in Obsidian (Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Why did the Google Pixel 9 Pro colors leak now?

Timing is everything. The Google Pixel 9 Pro colors leaked the same week Samsung launched new devices in stores. The Shortcut just published our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review. We’ve also been testing the new Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds.

Samsung seems to be getting out ahead of the rival Made By Google and iPhone 16 launch events in August and September, respectively, discounting its newly launched devices. There’s an amazing Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 deal running through the beginning of August and a discount attached to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal on Amazon right now.