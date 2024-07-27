Apple Watch Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

I lauded Samsung’s best smartwatch in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review this week, but I did mention one notable con: it’s the South Korean company’s most expensive smartwatch to date. It costs $649 MSRP in the US.

Good news: you can save $350 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at the Samsung Store online – if you trade in a recent smartwatch. Trade-in deals for that top-tier $350 credit come from Samsung to Apple smartwatches, of course.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $350

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $350

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $350

Apple Watch Ultra $350

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 7 (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Also: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

You can also save $49.99 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which still costs $299, but comes with a free fabric band worth $50, according to Amazon. This is a perk because, in my review, I mention that there are few options for band options due to Samsung’s new magnetic band design. This is one of the best.

As mentioned in my in-depth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, Amazon is the place to shop for a $200 Amazon gift card with the purchase of the foldable phone, and, in my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, I noticed it’s a $300 Amazon gift card. In both cases, you get double the storage – 512GB – for the price of 256GB.

Get a $300 Amazon giftcard with Fold 6

Get a $200 Amazon giftcard with Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Ultra (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra trade-in deals list

If you bought one of these smartwatches in the last 24 months, you can reduce the Galaxy Watch Ultra price by more than half: just $300. There are other trade-in deals that range from $300 to $100 worth exploring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $300

Apple Watch 9 $300

Apple Watch 8 $300

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $250

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $250

Apple Watch 7 $250

Apple Watch 6 $250

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $200

Apple Watch 5 $200

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 $150

Apple Watch 4 $150

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) $150

Apple Watch SE $150

Other $100

If you’re confused as to why some “newer” watches are worth less than older ones in this trade-in list, it’s because the Galaxy Watch Classic series has been designed to be more premium with a rotating bezel. It’s a feature that’s missing from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which I point out in the full review.

“Other” smartwatches, presumably the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 1 get a catch-all $100 trade-in credit toward the Galaxy Watch Ultra, as do the Apple Watch Series 1, 2 and 3, Fitbits and Fossil watches.

Even the older Samsung Gear Fit 2, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2 and the Gear S3 will net you $100 if you’re in the market for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Please note that the trade-in prices are current while this news is fresh. However, that can and will change over time.