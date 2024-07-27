The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is in hand – and on sale (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

I just wrote our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review on The Shortcut when I noticed that the foldable smartphone was already on sale when I was hitting publish. Suddenly the new Android phone’s $100 price increase is moot.

You’ll save $320 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Amazon this weekend. It still costs $1,099, just like it does through the Samsung Store, but it comes with a $200 Amazon gift card and there’s a free storage upgrade. You’ll get the 512GB version of the Z Flip 6 instead of the 256GB version (a $120 value).

Also on sale today from Amazon is the bigger foldable seen in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. You’ll get a $300 Amazon gift with the Fold 6 and double the storage, which is a $420 value, according to Amazon.

I did write the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review this week, too, but so far, that smartwatch isn’t on sale through Amazon. But Samsung has trade-in deals.

The new best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

This is good news because the previous best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal ended at Samsung as soon as the pre-order phase was over. It also doubled the storage and attached some instant savings. Now those deals are gone, but you’re getting a second chance through Amazon. Note this deal is limited to the United States.

You can save even more money at Amazon or Samsung by exploring trade-in offers. Both retailers make it easy to turn in an older smartphone in exchange for a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 6 price. There’s no reason you should pay MSRP for this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 functions as a translator using AI (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 worth it?

In my review of the Z Flip 6, I explored all of the new and returning features of this clamshell-style flip phone. It’s a solid but not overly ambitious upgrade over last year’s phone (see our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review for more).

Standout features on the Z Flip 6 include a 50MP main camera (up from 12MP), the fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, more RAM, a new heatsink for better cooling, and a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Dust resistance is new, the inner screen is brighter and I dig the matte finish on the frame of this 2024 phone.

Truth be told, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn’t look much different from the Flip 5, so if it’s you’re looking for a radical departure in the design, you might want to wait until the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 launches in 12 months. Hence why we might be seeing this accelerated Samsung and Amazon price drop – just before the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch on August 13.

At this point, the $100 price increase shouldn’t be one of the reasons you skip this phone – if you pounce on the Amazon deal in time. Any savings are positive news as we’re all saving up for the Sony PS5 Pro this fall and the PSP 2 next year.