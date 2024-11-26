Image credit: Apple

🎧 Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Walmart for their lowest price yet

💰 You can snag the buds for just $154, $95 off the original price

🦻 The earbuds come with excellent sound quality, ANC, and new Hearing Aid features

🔌 Apple also updated the case with USB-C last year

As a loyal fan of AirPods Pro 2, I can’t stress to you how good this Black Friday deal is. Over at Walmart, you can grab Apple’s high-end wireless earbuds for just $154, $95 off the original price of $249. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these earbuds, making them meaningfully less expensive than the lower-end AirPods 4 with ANC. They’re also $5 less than the best price we just tracked.

I can’t believe how good this deal is. (Screenshot: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

For $154, you get the best earbuds around for pairing with Apple devices, whether it be a shiny new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, an Apple Watch Series 10, an M4 MacBook Pro, or an updated iPad mini. They sync to all of your devices through your Apple account and are easy to set up.

Once you’ve paired them, you’ll be treated to excellent sound quality and stellar ANC. While it’s a few steps behind the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds that I recently tested, it still performs quite well. You also get Spatial Audio with head-tracking, smart gestures for controlling media, and Siri integration with Apple Intelligence. Apple also recently updated AirPods Pro 2 with Hearing Aid features to help those with poor hearing, and when you need to charge the buds, there’s a USB-C port on the bottom which has been around since last year.

AirPods Pro 2 are a no-brainer for anyone in your life who could use some new Apple accessories. Plus, they’ll fit right in a stocking or can be snuck under the tree without anyone noticing, making them the perfect surprise present this season.

We have no idea when this price is going to go away, so your best bet is to jump on it now if you want to save money on AirPods Pro 2 this holiday season.

