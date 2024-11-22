Apple's AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to their lowest-ever price for Black Friday
You won't find a better AirPods Pro 2 deal this Black Friday
📉 The AirPods Pro 2 have fallen to their lowest-ever price
🤯 Walmart and Amazon are selling the Apple earbuds for just $159.99
💰 That’s cheaper than the new AirPods 4
👏 It’s also $20 than the previous low of $189.99
There’s no doubt that Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy – especially if you’re an iPhone user. And it just so happens that they’ve dropped to their lowest-ever price for Black Friday.
Walmart and Amazon’s amazing Black Friday AirPods Pro 2 deal sees the USB-C version of Apple’s popular earbuds fall to just $159.99, down from the usual $249. That’s $20 cheaper than the typical sale price of $189.99.
It also means that Apple’s top-end earbuds are actually cheaper than the recently released AirPods 4, which are $168.99 on Amazon.
The AirPods Pro 2 offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio and are powered by Apple’s H2 chip. A new update also allows for the AirPods Pro 2 to be used as a clinical-grade hearing aid and perform hearing tests.
As you might expect, the AirPods Pro 2 work seamlessly with your Apple devices. I bought a pair before they were updated to USB-C, and they’ve been flawless throughout, boasting excellent battery life, sound quality and features.
It’s likely that Amazon’s Black Friday AirPods Pro 2 deal won’t last the entirety of Black Friday, so if you’ve been waiting to pick up Apple’s wireless earbuds, now is the time to do so.
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.