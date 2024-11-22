(Credit: The Shortcut)

There’s no doubt that Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy – especially if you’re an iPhone user. And it just so happens that they’ve dropped to their lowest-ever price for Black Friday.

Walmart and Amazon’s amazing Black Friday AirPods Pro 2 deal sees the USB-C version of Apple’s popular earbuds fall to just $159.99, down from the usual $249. That’s $20 cheaper than the typical sale price of $189.99.

It also means that Apple’s top-end earbuds are actually cheaper than the recently released AirPods 4, which are $168.99 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio and are powered by Apple’s H2 chip. A new update also allows for the AirPods Pro 2 to be used as a clinical-grade hearing aid and perform hearing tests.

As you might expect, the AirPods Pro 2 work seamlessly with your Apple devices. I bought a pair before they were updated to USB-C, and they’ve been flawless throughout, boasting excellent battery life, sound quality and features.

It’s likely that Amazon’s Black Friday AirPods Pro 2 deal won’t last the entirety of Black Friday, so if you’ve been waiting to pick up Apple’s wireless earbuds, now is the time to do so.

