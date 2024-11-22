📉 The PSVR 2 Call of the Mountain bundle is now just $350

Sony has cut the price of PSVR 2 in time for Black Friday, making it the perfect time to grab the PS5 headset if you’ve been holding out. However, you might wonder whether it’s worth the money – even at the new discounted price.

You can get the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for just $349, a saving of over $250. That’s a huge discount, and the fact you get one of the best PSVR 2 games included makes this an even sweeter Black Friday PSVR 2 deal.

This isn’t the first time Sony has cut the price of the PSVR 2. It offered a similar deal in July which saw sales surge over 2,000% based on our data and led to the headset selling out at Amazon.

However, with the recent release of the Meta Quest 3S for just $299, is it worth picking up a PSVR 2 or opting for Meta’s headset instead? Personally, I’d pick the Meta Quest 3S.

Aside from having a lower resolution display and less capable graphics, the Meta Quest 3S provides so much more bang for the buck than the PSVR 2. Not only is it completely wireless, but the breadth of games available far outweigh what’s available on PS5 and you can hook it up to a powerful gaming PC should you wish.

As I pointed out in my Meta Quest 3S review, you’ll also be able to enjoy far more experiences on Meta’s headset. From mixed reality games to 3D movies and productivity tasks, it isn’t just designed for gaming like the PSVR 2. I’ve even argued why you should buy a Meta Quest 3S instead of a PS5 Pro during Black Friday –it’s that impressive for the price.

If you have an aversion to anything Meta, then this PSVR 2 deal is obviously a winner. But it’s worth looking at what the competition is offering before you impulsively buy the PlayStation VR2 this Black Friday.

