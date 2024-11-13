(Credit: The Shortcut)

🥳 Sony has cut the price of the PS5 Slim Digital Edition

📆 You can save $70 on the console until December 24, 2024

💰 It means the PS5 Slim Digital is $320 cheaper than the new PS5 Pro

📏 The PS5 Slim is 30% smaller in volume than the original PlayStation 5

Walmart: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

Best Buy: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

GameStop: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

Amazon: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

Sony just released the PS5 Pro, a souped-up version of its popular console for $699.99. However, if you’re not bothered about having the best resolution and frame rate possible, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition will go on sale until December 24, 2024, for just $379.99 – that’s $320 cheaper than the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The temporary price cut knocks $70 off the typical $449.99 asking price and makes Sony’s slimmer and smaller console a tempting proposition. Yes, you’ll still have to purchase a PS5 Disc Drive for $79.99 if you have an existing library of physical games – if you can find the add-on in stock – but being able to play the best PS5 games for less than $400 is worth shouting about.

Sony hasn’t revealed exactly when the offer will take place, but rumors suggest the PS5 Slim Digital Edition deal will take place from November 22, just in time for Black Friday.

The differences between the PS5 vs PS5 Pro ultimately come down to whether you feel you want better performance and crisper visuals in the latest PlayStation 5 games. Most people will be happy with how games look and run on the existing hardware, and you’ll benefit most from a PS5 Pro if you sit quite close to a big screen TV.

For everyone else, the price of $379.99 for a PS5 Slim Digital Edition is a fantastic early Black Friday deal that’s bound to be popular this holiday season when it goes live.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.