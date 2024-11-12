(Credit: The Shortcut)

The Black Friday deals start earlier every year, and Walmart has already gone live with some tempting discounts – including this incredible offer on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5.

You can get this high-end gaming monitor that includes a 165Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution and an all-encompassing 1000R display for just $229.00. That’s 60% off one of the best gaming monitors around and a saving of $320.99.

Ultrawide monitors have grown in popularity in recent years, as they offer an immersive experience for those with powerful enough gaming rigs. The Samsung Odyssey G5 doesn’t sacrifice size for specs, either, as you still get AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10 and an inky-black IPS panel.

Over 1,000 people have purchased the Samsung Odyssey G5 deal, and many more of the item in their carts. It’s worth picking it up before Black Friday rolls around on November 29, as there’s a strong chance it could sell out.

If a gaming monitor isn’t quite what you’re after, Walmart has plenty of other tech and items on sale during its early Black Friday deals, which run until November 11 to November 17. You can also pick up a year of Walmart Plus for 50% off, handy if you want early access to upcoming deals and restocks, plus free shipping and other perks.

