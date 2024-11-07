(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📉 The Samsung Music Frame is down to its lowest-ever price

💰 You can save $150 at Samsung and Amazon on the attractive speaker

🤩 The Samsung Music Frame sounds and looks fantastic

🖼️ It’s the perfect speaker for those who own the Frame TV or want something that blends into their your space

Samsung: Music Frame deal

Amazon: Samsung Music Frame deal

The Samsung Music Frame has dropped to its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday. You can save $150 at Samsung and Amazon right now, which means you can get the striking speaker that looks like a piece of art for under $250 instead of $400.

The Samsung Music Frame supports Dolby Atmos for multi-dimensional surround sound, and can sync with your Samsung TV speakers to unlock a new level of powerful audio.

You can also connect your smart devices to the Samsung Music Frame via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to stream your favorite songs from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

What sets the Samsung Music Frame apart is its unique ability to blend into your space by looking like a genuine piece of artwork. You can customize the bezel to fit your style, and pair two to create a stereo speaker system. It also pairs perfectly with the Samsung Frame TV.

Samsung: Music Frame deal

Amazon: Samsung Music Frame deal

As we noted in our Samsung Music Frame hands-on review, despite its unassuming design, it’s one of the best-sounding speakers we’ve heard this year and it has more capabilities than you would expect.

It’s unlikely this Samsung Music Frame deal will be beat during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so grab it while stocks last.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.