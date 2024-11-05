(Credit: Focus Entertainment)

👀 Amazon’s offering an early Black Friday deal for gamers

💰 Buy two games and save 50% on one

👏 Highlights include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine and Metaphor: ReFantazio

🙌 You’ll find games for PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and last-gen consoles

Hot off the heels of its Prime Big Day Deals event, Amazon is offering an early Black Friday deal that’s worth highlighting. You can save 50% on one game when you buy two, and a range of titles and different platforms are covered.

Some highlights of Amazon’s early Black Friday deal include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

Whether you game on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or last-gen consoles, Amazon’s deal should have something for you if you’d like to pick up a discount before Black Friday rolls around.

To get claim the offer, simply add two products to your Cart using the ‘Add to Cart’ button. If eligible, selecting 'Go to Cart' will automatically apply the offer at checkout.

Black Friday takes place on November 29, and we’ll be rounding up all the best deals right here on The Shortcut. There’s a chance some of these games won’t go on sale as they were only released recently, so this offer is well worth jumping on.

