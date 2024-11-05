✋ Amazon has delayed shipments of its new Kindle Colorsoft

🟡 Users have reported the display has been showing a yellowish bar

⭐️ The device currently has a review score of 2.6 out of 5 on Amazon

🤔 Amazon said its aware of the complaints and is “looking into it”

Amazon launched its first color Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft, on October 16, fulfilling the wishes of many who had been patiently waiting for an upgrade on the black and white e-reader we’ve been used to.

However, it seems like Amazon has a quality control issue with its latest e-reader, as users have reported seeing a yellowish bar at the bottom of the display. The Kindle Colorsoft currently has a review score of 2.6 out of 5 on Amazon, with many pointing out the yellow display issue. One reviewer called the Kindle Colorsoft, “a big step backward.”

The negative reception has led Amazon to suspend Kindle Colorsoft shipments by more than a week, and the company said it was aware of the complaints. In a statement to The Verge, Amazon spokesperson Jill Tornifoglio said: “We’re aware of a small number of reports from customers who see a yellow band along the bottom of the display. We take the quality of our products seriously and are looking into it. If customers notice this on their device, they can reach out to our customer service team.”

It’s unclear whether the Amazon Colorsoft display issue is a software or hardware problem, but it seems like the product has come in hot. Amazon will hope it can resolve the problem quickly, before more users get their hands on the new device. I claimed the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is the e-reader I’ve been waiting for, and it seems like I’ll have to wait a little longer before picking one up.

Amazon recently refreshed the rest of its Kindle lineup. The Kindle Scribe has new white borders for a cleaner look, the Paperwhite’s performance has been improved, and even the entry-level Kindle delivers 25% faster page turns. Finally, the Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids come with new covers, a two-year warranty and six months of Amazon Kids+.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.