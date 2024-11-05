There’s nothing worse than returning to a show you’ve been watching, only to discover you can’t remember what happened. Thankfully, Amazon has announced a new Prime Video feature that will make this common problem a thing of the past.

X-Ray Recaps, a generative AI-powered feature, creates a digestible summary of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, or even pieces of an episode. It’s personalized down to the exact minute of where you were watching, allowing you to get a refresher, no matter where you stopped.

X-Ray Recaps provides short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and more without spoilers, enabling you to quickly catch up.

“Prime Video product and technology teams work relentlessly behind the scenes to enhance customers’ viewing experience, and with the creation of X-Ray Recaps, we’re directly addressing a common problem customers face when streaming content: forgetting where they left off,” said Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video. “With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place.”

X-Ray Recaps joins Prime Video’s existing X-Ray features, which includes offering information about the cast, soundtrack, production details and even trivia. The feature is now in beta and begins rolling out to Fire TV customers in the US starting today. Support for additional devices is coming by the end of the year.

At launch, X-Ray Recaps will work on all Amazon MGM Studios Original series, including Daisy Jones and the Six, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.