OpenAI has launched its AI-powered search engine SearchGPT. It’s built into ChatGPT and uses the strength of the company’s AI models to give you “fast answers with clear and relevant sources”.

At present, paid subscribers and selected individuals can access SearchGPT, but it will be open to free, enterprise, and education users in the coming weeks.

SearchGPT rivals Microsoft’s CoPilot and Google’s Gemini AI by offering real-time internet access to answer queries. SearchGPT will pull its information from Reuters, Vox Media, Le Monde, The Atlantic, Condé Nast, and other websites that have struck up a deal with OpenAI.

It blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of real-time web results, allowing you to get up-to-date sports results, news and stock quotes. OpenAI believes SearchGPT will provide better answers for users as you can ask questions in a more natural, conversational way. You can also delve deeper with follow-up questions.

If you’d like to read more, SearchGPT offer links to sources such as news and blog posts, and the search model is based on a fine-tuned version of Chat GPT-4o. OpenAI said it plans on continually improving SearchGPT, particularly in areas like shopping and travel, and it’ll leverage the reasoning capabilities of the OpenAI o1 series to provide deeper, more thorough searches.

SearchGPT’s launch comes after a report Meta is working on an AI-powered search engine of its own. Meta wants to lessen its reliance on Google and Microsoft, which essentially has a duopoly on search.

