Meta is reportedly working on a search engine that will be powered by AI, as it aims to move away from Google and Microsoft’s influence. Meta’s new search engine will provide AI-generated summaries of current events, and hopefully works better than Google’s AI Overview.

According to a report by The Information, Meta’s web-crawling search engine for its chatbot will provide conversational answers to users about current events. Meta has also previously announced its artificial intelligence chatbot will use Reuters’ content to answer user questions in real time about news and current events.

"We can confirm that Reuters has partnered with tech providers to license our trusted, fact-based news content to power their AI platforms. The terms of these deals remain confidential," a spokesperson for Reuters said in a statement.

It means Meta won’t have to pull its information from Google Search and Bing, which is currently the case. Apparently, Meta has been indexing the web for around eight months, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushes for Meta to stand on its own so it’s less reliance on Google or Microsoft and any hurdles they may face.

In August, Zuckerberg shared that Meta AI has over 185 million active users every week and over 400 million every month. If Meta creates its own AI search engine, it’ll soon be joined by OpenAI’s own take on search called SearchGPT.

