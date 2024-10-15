iPad mini 7 stealth launched with a new chip for Apple Intelligence and USB-C
Apple Intelligence comes to the smallest iPad
📱 Apple launches the iPad Mini 7th generation
⚙️ Features an A17 processor and 128GB base storage
✏️ Added USB-C port and Apple Pencil 2nd generation support
🎨 Available in two new blue and purple colors
📆 iPad mini is available for preorder now, starting at $499, and ships October 23
The iPad mini is finally getting its long-awaited upgrade after three years. The iPad mini 7th generation features an upgraded A17 processor, USB-C, and more.
From the outside, the new iPad mini looks identical to its predecessor down to the same 8.3-inch screen and portrait-oriented front-facing camera (curses!). The biggest external change is the new USB-C port that replaces the old lighting port.
The new bits are inside, including an A17 Pro processor to power Apple Intelligence and double the base storage, starting with 128GB. The new iPad mini also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and the nano-SIM port is gone in favor of eSIM.
The new iPad mini also supports more accessories, such as the second-generation Apple Pencil and a new $59 Smart Folio case.
You can get the latest iPad mini in two new blue and purple colors in addition to the existing starlight and space gray. The iPad mini is available for preorder starting at $499 for the Wi-Fi only model and $649 with cellular.
Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.