📅 Apple is rumored to host an event later this month

💻 It’s expected to show new M4 MacBook Pro, iPad mini, and more

⌨️ Apple might also finally upgrade its Magic Keyboard and Mouse to USB-C

💡 There might also be “one more thing,” but we have no clue what it could be

We just got through the launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, but that doesn’t mean Apple is done making announcements for 2024. We’ve been tracking what’s next from the Cupertino company, and all signs point to some sort of October event with brand-new Macs and a more powerful iPad mini 7.

Why an October event? For one, there are enough products that Apple would host another event to unveil them. Secondly, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has stated he anticipates some type of event by the end of the month, and given his credible track record, it’s fair to say that he’s likely on to something.

Here’s everything we expect to see at the event.

Apple October event: what to expect

iPad mini 7

Apple is finally expected to upgrade the iPad mini at its October event. It’s been three years since the 8.3-inch tablet received an upgrade, yet after all that time, it doesn’t seem like it’ll be a big change.

📐 The same design and display. Apple is expected to keep the same thin design as the current iPad mini with Touch ID in the power button, stereo speakers, and a USB-C port. It’s also expected to keep the same 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. At least one thing it may fix is the “jelly-scroll” issue, which was caused by how the iPad mini was engineered.

🏎️ A more powerful chip. The iPad mini 7 is rumored to include an upgraded A-series chip, although it’s unclear which one Apple will pick. Currently, the mini is equipped with an A15 Bionic, so it’s likely the new model will come with an A16 Bionic or A17 Bionic. It could also get the new A18 chip from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

📹 A repositioned FaceTime camera. Like the 10.9-inch iPad and most recent iPad Pros, rumor has it that Apple will move the iPad mini’s FaceTime camera to a longer edge of the tablet instead of the top. This will help center your face when on video calls and you’re holding the iPad sideways.

🧑‍💻 Other random upgrades. Other features in the rumor cycle include Apple Pencil Pro support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and an eSIM in place of a physical SIM card slot on 5G models. Beyond that, the iPad mini 7 may be very similar

There’s no word on pricing yet, but rumors indicate it could launch on November 1.

New MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini - powered by M4

Apple will give the whole Mac line a refresh at its October event. However, you wouldn’t know it on the surface; all the biggest changes are under the hood.

💻 New chips all around. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will reportedly be upgraded with the new M4 chip from the iPad Pro, as well as the rumored M4 Pro and M4 Max. Meanwhile, the iMac is expected to get the regular M4 chip, which will be a big improvement over the current M2. In addition, the Mac mini may get the M4 and M4 Pro bump too.

🖥️ No new designs, except for Mac mini. We haven’t seen any leaks that point to a new design for any of the new Macs getting an M4 upgrade, except for the Mac mini. According to Mark Gurman, the Mac mini will get a bit smaller this generation and resemble the Apple TV. It’s expected to come with five USB-C ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

If you’re looking for a MacBook Pro redesign, you’ll have to wait until 2026, when we expect the laptop to get thinner and gain an OLED screen.

🔌 New USB-C accessories, hopefully, maybe. Apple has slowly been transitioning all of its products away from using Lightning ports to USB-C, yet the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad all still use the inferior 12-year-old port. It’s currently unclear whether Apple plans to swap the port on its next Mac accessories, but we’ll know soon enough.

One more thing…?

Apple is famous for announcing a surprise product at a few of its events over the years, and that could happen at this year’s October keynote. Of course, we have no idea what that surprise product could be. We don’t expect the new iPad Air, iPhone SE, or Mac Pro until next year, and we’ve already passed the 10-year anniversary of the Apple Watch. While it’s hard to say what a surprise product could look like this late in the year, don’t be surprised if the company takes a few moments at the end of the show to surprise and delight us.