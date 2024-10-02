Image credit: Apple

📱 Apple will reportedly redesign the iPhone SE 4

🤳 It’s expected to look like the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, complete with Face ID

💰 It may be the most affordable iPhone to support Apple Intelligence

📅 The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in 2025

Apple just launched its flagship iPhone 16 Pro a week and a half ago, and now, we’re hearing more about what’s coming for its next entry-level iPhone.

The iPhone SE 4 will ship with a total redesign, complete with Face ID and no more Home button, according to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. In addition, the phone is said to work with Apple Intelligence, the Cupertino company’s suite of AI features that can summarize notifications, edit your texts, make Siri more powerful, and more.

Previous reports on the next iPhone SE have hinted at a similar update for the $400 smartphone, which gives credibility to what Gurman is reporting now.

iPhone SE 4 could be a huge upgrade

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to take on the shape and size of the iPhone 14, which came with a 6.1-inch display and a notch for Face ID. Obviously, that phone didn’t come with a home button, which will be a big change for the SE series which has included one since its introduction in 2016. That also means Touch ID will permanently leave the iPhone line, or at least until Apple integrates it into a future iPhone’s display or Camera Control button.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to ship with a single rear camera, as opposed to a main camera and ultra-wide like the iPhone 14. It’ll also likely come with an A18 chip and 6GB of RAM since Gurman says it’ll work with Apple Intelligence. Apple usually adds its latest A-series chip to the new SE when it comes out, and as we saw with the Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone 15 Pro, you need 6GB of RAM for the features to work. It’s unclear how big the battery will be or which storage tiers will be available.

The current iPhone SE 3, launched in 2022, starts at $429, so it’s likely the iPhone SE 4 price will sit somewhere under $500. With all the upgrades we expect and given the inflation we’ve experienced since the third-gen iPhone SE launched, I’d guess that it could cost $499. But it’s unclear where Apple will settle.

iPhone SE 4 release date may be in 2025 – and it won’t be alone

So far, it looks like the iPhone SE 4 release date will be some time in early 2025. Alongside the new iPhone, Gurman also reports that Apple will release new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with internal upgrades, which likely means a new chip will make its way into the tablets.

To accompany the new iPads, Apple will release a new keyboard accessory with features pulled from the iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard like a Function row. We’ll likely know more about these iPads after Black Friday and the holiday season, just when you bought their predecessors at a steep discount.