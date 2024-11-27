(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

There’s never been a better time to buy a Nintendo Switch if you’re a cost-conscious consumer. The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Walmart include the Nintendo Switch OLED, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for just $299, and you can get the same freebies for just $249 if you buy the regular Nintendo Switch.

That’s fantastic value, but it’s only natural if you’re feeling hesitant about buying a console that’s approaching its eighth year on sale. After all, the Nintendo Switch 2 is inching ever closer to an official announcement, which might leave some people with buyer’s regret if they pick up a Switch during Black Friday only for the shinier new model to appear.

1. The Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be cheap

Walmart has two fantastic Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday. (Credit: The Shortcut)

However, there are several compelling reasons to buy a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, even so late in its lifespan. The expected price of the Switch 2 is at least $400, which would make it Nintendo's most expensive console yet. You’re also unlikely to get a game included, so add at least another $59.99 on top of that.

2. It takes a while for a new console to get going

Some would argue the PS5 still hasn’t reached its potential yet. (Credit: Sony)

As someone who has purchased practically every console since the Sega Genesis was released, I can also attest that the first few years of a new console generation aren’t usually the best. Games rarely reach their full potential right away, and there are teething issues are aplenty. Yes, it’s nice to be part of the zeitgeist, but those who wait a few years always get the best deal and often a revised system that’s significantly better, like the PS5 Slim or Nintendo DS Lite.

3. More Switch games are still on the way

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is coming to Switch next year. (Credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch and its gorgeous OLED variant are bursting at the seams with must-have titles to play. You’ll have countless hours of entertainment to catch-up on, and many of Nintendo’s biggest games are still on the way, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

4. Every game you buy is an investment

You can play all your Switch games on Nintendo’s next console. (Credit: Nintendo)

We also know that every Nintendo Switch game you buy will work on Nintendo’s next home console. The company confirmed that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible, meaning every title you purchase can be seen as an investment and won’t go to waste when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches.

5. It could keep you happy until PSP 2

A PSP 2 concept image. (Credit: Grok)

There’s also the possibility that as you scratch your itch for a portable console, something more appealing might come along in the next few years. Microsoft has all but confirmed its working on an Xbox handheld, and rumors of a PSP 2 from Sony refuse to die down. The Nintendo Switch could be the perfect stop gap and won’t break the bank if you grab one of these deals this Black Friday.

