I'd buy a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, and here are 5 reasons why
There are some great Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, but you might be on the fence on if you should buy the console
✋ Don’t dismiss the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday
👉 It may be long in the tooth, but there are plenty of reasons to pick one up
💰 You can get the console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $249.99
🥳 With so many good games to play, you'll have countless hours of entertainment
There’s never been a better time to buy a Nintendo Switch if you’re a cost-conscious consumer. The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Walmart include the Nintendo Switch OLED, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for just $299, and you can get the same freebies for just $249 if you buy the regular Nintendo Switch.
That’s fantastic value, but it’s only natural if you’re feeling hesitant about buying a console that’s approaching its eighth year on sale. After all, the Nintendo Switch 2 is inching ever closer to an official announcement, which might leave some people with buyer’s regret if they pick up a Switch during Black Friday only for the shinier new model to appear.
1. The Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be cheap
However, there are several compelling reasons to buy a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, even so late in its lifespan. The expected price of the Switch 2 is at least $400, which would make it Nintendo's most expensive console yet. You’re also unlikely to get a game included, so add at least another $59.99 on top of that.
2. It takes a while for a new console to get going
As someone who has purchased practically every console since the Sega Genesis was released, I can also attest that the first few years of a new console generation aren’t usually the best. Games rarely reach their full potential right away, and there are teething issues are aplenty. Yes, it’s nice to be part of the zeitgeist, but those who wait a few years always get the best deal and often a revised system that’s significantly better, like the PS5 Slim or Nintendo DS Lite.
3. More Switch games are still on the way
The Nintendo Switch and its gorgeous OLED variant are bursting at the seams with must-have titles to play. You’ll have countless hours of entertainment to catch-up on, and many of Nintendo’s biggest games are still on the way, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.
4. Every game you buy is an investment
We also know that every Nintendo Switch game you buy will work on Nintendo’s next home console. The company confirmed that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible, meaning every title you purchase can be seen as an investment and won’t go to waste when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches.
5. It could keep you happy until PSP 2
There’s also the possibility that as you scratch your itch for a portable console, something more appealing might come along in the next few years. Microsoft has all but confirmed its working on an Xbox handheld, and rumors of a PSP 2 from Sony refuse to die down. The Nintendo Switch could be the perfect stop gap and won’t break the bank if you grab one of these deals this Black Friday.
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.